Outsell Webinar Explores How Auto Dealers Can Make the Most of Their Marketing Dollars

Hosted by Automotive News, event features auto dealer marketers sharing best practices on finding the ideal marketing mix

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Outsell, which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, announced today that it has partnered with Automotive News to host an upcoming webinar titled, "Dealer Marketing Technology Mixology - Digital, Traditional and Advertising Done Right." The free, online event takes place Tuesday, October 3 at 2pm ET.

Marketing budgets, revenue, and marketing ROI are always top of mind for dealer marketers, as is the question of just how much of a dealer's marketing spend should be dedicated to each channel.

Marketing budgets in the auto industry have shifted over the past few years to an almost 50/50 split between digital and traditional. Some dealers advocate for even more digital, while others remain skeptical when TV, radio, and print continue to work for them. But the question remains - what is the ideal marketing mix for each individual dealer?

Featured speakers for this webinar are Dale Early, General Manager of Hyundai of Silsbee, Amy Rothenberger, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands and Mercedes-Benz of Music City, and Tricia Turk, Director of Dealer Success, Outsell. They will explore best practices for getting the most out of a dealer's marketing budget in each channel and how they can ideally work together.

Attendees will learn how to enhance customer satisfaction and reach their primary market

areas by:

Maximizing digital efforts as the automotive landscape shifts

Capitalizing on traditional methods for increased brand presence

Optimizing advertising budget to improve timeliness of communications

Realizing the ideal mix of these channels for your dealership

Who:

What:

"Dealer Marketing Technology Mixology - Digital, Traditional and Advertising Done Right"

Where:

Online with Automotive News

When:

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 from 2-3pm ET

About Outsell

Outsell drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage consumers throughout their individual lifecycles. Outsell makes dealers' lives easier by keeping them in front of customers and prospects using automated marketing communications across channels - helping them retain more customers and attract new ones. Dealers using Outsell's proprietary technology are tipped off when consumers are most ready to engage, buy, or service. The Outsell marketing platform manages millions of interactions every month for dealers representing all major automotive brands.