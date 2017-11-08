OUTSIDE Magazine Names Apto As One of America's Best Places To Work

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Apto, the leading web-based commercial real estate software for brokers, has been selected as one of OUTSIDE Magazine's Best Places to Work 2017. This is the second year in a row Apto has received this award, which recognizes companies that are not only great workplaces for employees, but also respect the environment and encourage a balance between work and enjoying life in the great outdoors.

"I chose to relocate to Colorado from the Bay Area after reading an OUTSIDE article. It's not surprising given the numerous companies in Denver that place a great emphasis on both quality of work and quality of life," said Apto's CEO, Angela Tucci. "When I began talking to Apto about becoming their CEO, it was clear that they valued the same ideals, so it's an honor to be a part of a team that's been included on this list twice."

Apto, which is one of 40 Colorado companies to make the list this year, owes its success and recognition to a collaborative, values-driven company culture that attracts passionate and engaged employees. From kickball leagues and volunteer events to annual camping trips and park days, Apto employees have countless opportunities to spend time together outside of work in their beautiful home state of Colorado.

"Companies from across the country entered a rigorous two-part survey process to make the winning list," said Jonah Ogles, Articles Editor at OUTSIDE Magazine. "The Best Companies Group evaluates each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. There's also an employee survey to measure personal experience."

The complete list of OUTSIDE's Best Places to Work 2017 is available at OutsideOnline.com.

About Apto:

Created by and for commercial real estate brokers, Apto is the leading web-based software for managing customer relationships, properties, listings, and deals. Apto serves nearly 10,000 commercial brokers and is the CRM of choice for 6 of the top 8 CRE brands. Apto's world-class software is optimized to meet the needs of CRE brokers, and is the only tool that allows brokers to manage the full lifecycle of a deal anywhere, from any device.

Interested in Apto, our customer success stories or working for us? Visit www.apto.com, call 888-633-6424, or email info@apto.com.