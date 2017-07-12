Outsourcing to CROs? The Top 5 Reasons to Consider Bringing CTMS and Quality Management/RBM Systems in House, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will focus on the changing landscape around outsourcing and key reasons why sponsors may wish to take a fresh look at relying solely on the CTMS and RBM systems of their CROs, especially in terms of efficiency

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - In a live broadcast taking place on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK), experts from Bioclinica will explore the topic through case studies and look at ROI considerations associated with different outsourcing options, helping sponsors decide on the right approach.

If you're a small to mid-size pharma sponsor currently outsourcing clinical trial management and monitoring to a CRO, chances are it was due to resource constraints. Sponsor organizations often are lacking the necessary resources to successfully purchase, manage and maintain in-house solutions. However, outsourcing as the primary practice can often lead to a dependency on the CRO partner and its technology, including clinical trial management systems (CTMS) and risk-based monitoring (RBM) systems, or an inability to gather data from all of your CRO partners in a standard manner that allows oversight and cross-study reporting.

With the most recent ICH E6 update and a growing need to standardize and aggregate data from across multiple CRO partners, more and more sponsors are re-evaluating the pros and cons of each paradigm.

Discussion points:

Industry regulations including the recent ICH E6 changes and how they impact outsourcing decisions

Key cost considerations when evaluating buy vs. outsourcing

Efficiencies gained through purchase and ownership of in-house CTMS and RBM platforms

Is there another paradigm to consider?

For more information about this complimentary event visit: Outsourcing to CROs? The Top 5 Reasons to Consider Bringing CTMS and Quality Management/RBM Systems in House

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit: http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit: http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/11/11G142533/Images/Bioclinical_TransparentLogo_200-336767260496a206aa017efc5a3851ae.jpg