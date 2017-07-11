Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance: Pros and Cons and Lessons Learned, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The Global Market Insights Inc. newswire in Dec 2016 predicted that pharmacovigilance market size is expected to exceed USD 8 billion by 2024, according to their new research report

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - As the demand for new therapies increases, so does the need to comply with regulatory requirements across the pharmaceutical industry, which is on the constant lookout for newer, more efficient ways to tackle the ever increasing load of adverse event data. Sometimes the need is driven by a lack of availability of the necessary parts of the system to implement pharmacovigilance on time by first-time marketing authorization holders. Other times, it may be the need to streamline processes and reduce wastage by larger companies, in order to have a more robust and compliant reporting system.

During this webinar, pharmacovigilance experts from Bioclinica will present case studies of how market authorization holders and CROs are becoming partners of choice in the ever changing world of pharmacovigilance outsourcing by:

Streamlining and globalizing processes to increase compliance rates with regulatory agencies

Increasing productivity and reducing time to market

Focusing on quality of data and employing business excellence strategies in identifying more effective ways of presenting accurate and meaningful data

Employing tools that help market authorization holders achieve ease of operation and better transparency

Join Sukrit Singh and Dr. Ayesha Hussain, CRM Associate Directors from Bioclinica, Inc. for an informative session on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. There will be 2 live broadcasts, at 7am EDT (12pm BST/UK) and 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

