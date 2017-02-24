Over 150 road and sidewalks projects planned for Winnipeg in 2017

Projects made possible through a $105 million investment

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Investing in modern, safe and efficient roadways is critical to connecting communities, helping businesses efficiently move their goods, and building a strong economic future for all Canadians.

Today, the Government of Canada, the Province of Manitoba and the City of Winnipeg announced details regarding the $105 million investment in over 150 roadway construction projects that will get underway in Winnipeg this year. The proposed list includes specific local roads, back lanes and sidewalks projects that are being considered for renewal in 2017, in addition to the regional street work already slated for this year.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists can look forward to a smoother ride in residential neighbourhoods with a total of $60.3 million dedicated to local street and back lane renewals, thin bituminous overlays, granular roadway improvements and local sidewalk, walkway and bike path renewal in 2017. These local construction projects are in addition to $44.8 million of major street and sidewalk work scheduled for this year, including several stretches of Pembina Highway, the major rehabilitation of Ellice Avenue from Erin Street to Arlington Street and the rehabilitation of eastbound Provencher Boulevard from Des Meurons Street to Archibald Street.

With such a significant investment in the City's infrastructure, Winnipeggers can expect a busy and productive construction season to begin as soon as possible this spring.

"Investing in infrastructure is vital to strengthening the middle class, creating jobs and growing the economy. Modern and efficient community infrastructure like local and regional roads and bridges contributes to a high quality of life by helping to connect people, supporting local businesses, and ensuring Canadians can spend less time on the road and more time with their families."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Manitoba is pleased to partner with the city and the federal government to improve Winnipeg's roads, back lanes and sidewalks. These types of investments in transportation infrastructure help to ensure the efficient flow of both goods and services, while making our roads safer and our neighbourhoods better places to live, work and raise a family."

Honourable Scott Fielding, Minister of Families, on behalf of Honourable Eileen Clarke, Minister of Indigenous and Municipal Relations

"Winnipeggers have said time and time again that fixing the roads is their number one priority and I'm thrilled we are able to continue our historic investment of $105 million to make that happen. It's taken us just three years to exceed the amount of investment committed to road renewal that councils invested in the previous six years. Our record is clear and fixing the roads will continue to be our number one priority."

Brian Bowman, Mayor of the City of Winnipeg

Of the $105 million dedicated to Winnipeg's local and regional street renewal programs in 2017, more than $12.2 million is expected to come from the federal Gas Tax Fund. The balance is budgeted to be funded by the Province of Manitoba and City of Winnipeg. Note the funding levels are yet to be finalized pending the approval of the 2017 provincial budget.

The Government of Canada is providing over $68 million annually in funding for municipal infrastructure in Manitoba through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF).

The federal GTF provides Canadian municipalities with a permanent, predictable and indexed source of long-term funding. It offers local communities the flexibility to make strategic investments across 18 different project categories, including roads and bridges, public transit, drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and recreational facilities.

The 2017 Capital Local Street Renewals, Alley Renewals, Thin Bituminous Overlay, and Granular Roadway Improvements Report will be considered by the City's Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works on February 28, 2017.

Over 150 construction projects will get underway in Winnipeg in 2017 with a total of $105 million investment in Winnipeg's roads, back lanes and sidewalks. The Government of Canada will be contributing $12.2 million toward a portion of these projects through the federal Gas Tax Fund. The balance is budgeted to be funded by the Province of Manitoba and the City of Winnipeg. Note the funding levels are yet to be finalized pending the approval of the 2017 provincial budget.

Here are some details on this investment:

Over 130 lane kilometers of improvements are scheduled for 2017.

The $60.3 million local streets program funding is allotted as follows:

Local street renewals (including industrial/commercial renewals) - $25 million

Enhanced local streets, lanes and sidewalks renewal (funded by local street renewal reserve) - $23.3 million

Lane renewals - $2.75 million

Local thin bituminous overlay (TBO) - $5 million

Granular roadway improvements including road oiling - $3 million

Sidewalk renewals on local streets - $800,000

Recreational walkways and bike pathway renewals - $500,000

The $44.8 million regional street program funding is allotted as follows:

Regional reconstruction and major rehabilitation works - $38.6 million

Regional mill and fill preservation works - $3.9 million

Sidewalk, curb and street renewals in the downtown - $1.5 million

Regional accessibility improvements such as regional sidewalk and curb renewals and regional paving of granular shoulders - $750,000

Regional accessibility improvements such as detectable warning surface tiles - $100,000

For more information on the federal Gas Tax Fund, please visit http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html.

For more information on the individual projects in the above list, please direct your questions to the City of Winnipeg.