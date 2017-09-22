Overcoming the Challenges of Conducting Clinical Studies in Rare Pediatric Populations

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 22, 2017) - In an upcoming webinar on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) experts from PRA Health Sciences including Scott Schliebner, Vice President of Rare Disease - Scientific Affairs, and Mark Sorrentino, MD, Vice President of the Center for Pediatric Clinical Development, will highlight some of the key challenges associated with conducting research within rare pediatric populations that are few in number to begin with, are geographically dispersed and are often not located near a research center.

Drawing from their own experiences designing, planning and executing rare and pediatric clinical studies, PRA experts use relevant examples and case studies to discuss the unique challenges of conducting clinical studies of rare diseases in pediatric populations.

By their very nature, clinical studies in rare disease populations pose unique scientific, medical, ethical, and logistical challenges. Innovative solutions to overcome these hurdles are desperately needed so that clinical studies can be completed in a timely way to bring these new therapies to rare disease patients. Compounding this issue are the unique challenges of conducting studies in the pediatric population. Physiological and psychological diversity of pediatric age groups can affect study designs and increase timelines and costs.

Factors that have to be taken into account include, regional and local regulatory requirements, legal differences that impact consent/assent, local infrastructure, availability of specialist centers for multidisciplinary approaches and more. The speakers will describe patient-centric approaches to support engagement, recruitment, and retention, while recognizing and accounting for cultural diversity. They will describe strategies to ensure patients, parents and caregivers have a seat at the drug development table. They will discuss how technology is being used to address some of these challenges and look ahead to how virtual studies may drive the future of bringing new therapies to rare disease patients.

To learn more information about this complementary event visit: Overcoming the Challenges of Conducting Clinical Studies in Rare Pediatric Populations

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers..

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/22/11G145775/Images/PRA_Health_Logo_250-116016051903.jpg