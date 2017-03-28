Oversight Systems Partners with Acquis Consulting to Improve Management of Travel & Expense Programs

Implementation Experience Combined with Advanced Analytics Allows Companies to Make Smarter Business Decisions

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Oversight Systems, a leading operational expense analysis company, today announced its partnership with Acquis Consulting Group, a business strategy and implementation consulting company, to transform control and management of Travel & Expense (T&E) programs. Strategic implementation and consultancy will drive customer benefits through automated transaction monitoring helping reduce risk, while improving the compliance program.

"The partnership with Acquis is a natural fit, and we are excited to combine forces to support joint customers' needs," said Patrick Taylor, CEO of Oversight Systems. "With Acquis and Oversight, customers benefit from a force multiplier to transform how they control risks and management challenges inherent to T&E programs."

Oversight and Acquis are both Concur Partners. Acquis couples its expertise in process strategy and control, along with global Concur implementations and overall T&E advisory support. Oversight seamlessly integrates with Concur to provide greater visibility for managing a T&E program.

"Our consultants stay current on innovative technologies that bring value to our clients and help them achieve their compliance goals -- Oversight is a natural inclusion to these conversations," said Joanna Sears, Acquis Managing Director. "The right technologies coupled with the right processes ensure our customers have a sustainable model to managing T&E programs."

Oversight monitors more than $2 trillion in expenditures annually for some of the world's largest organizations. The web-based application applies sophisticated artificial intelligence-based analytics to expense transactions to identify fraud, non-compliant purchases, and wasteful spending. Through increased visibility into trends and behavior, Oversight pinpoints opportunities for ongoing improvement in spend program compliance.

About Oversight

Oversight Insights On Demand™ is a web-based software solution that automates spending program compliance by comprehensively analyzing expense report, purchase card, and accounts payable transactions to identify fraud, non-compliant purchases, and wasteful spending. Through visibility into the interaction between policy and behavior, Oversight offers opportunities for ongoing improvement, and helps organizations transform how they are managing risks in their spending programs.

Oversight makes a difference within the companies it serves, and has the experience to prove it; analyzing over $2 trillion in expenditures annually at Fortune Global 5000 companies and government agencies. Oversight's solution is strengthened by partnerships with Acquis, Concur, Mastercard, Oracle, SAP, and TSYS.

About Acquis Consulting Group:

Acquis is a consulting firm specializing in strategy and implementation. Acquis helps ambitious organizations solve business challenges, enabling sustainable growth and healthy efficiency, not only by designing strategies, but by putting them to work. Expertise includes program and project management, systems implementation, process engineering, change management, and operational strategy. Acquis was founded in 1998 and remains a privately held management consulting firm with nearly 100 full-time employees. Acquis is headquartered in New York City with additional offices in New Jersey, San Francisco, and London.

To learn more about Acquis's commitment to clients and employees please visit www.acquisconsulting.com.