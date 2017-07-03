OVH Completes Acquisition of EMEA-based VMware vCloud Air Business

OVH welcomes EMEA customers and extends global network of high performance data centers

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - Jul 3, 2017) - OVH, a global hyper-scale cloud provider, has completed its acquisition of the EMEA portion of the VMware vCloud® Air™ business, concluding the transaction announced on April 4. The OVH acquisition of the US-based assets completed in May. vCloud Air is VMware's former cloud offering based on the software-driven data center. It is designed specifically to meet enterprise needs and deliver a secure, hybrid cloud experience. Since its inception, vCloud Air has serviced industry-leading customers as they embrace an on-premise and externally-hosted hybrid cloud environment.

With the finalized transaction, OVH now augments its operations with the vCloud Air business in EMEA, specifically: two more data centers and related operations, customers, and an enterprise-ready sales and support team. OVH is operating the acquired service as "vCloud® Air™ powered by OVH." As in the US, OVH will leverage VMware's hybrid cloud technology, partnering with VMware on go-to-market for the three proven vCloud Air use cases: disaster recovery, data center extension, and data center replacement.

"Thoughout the transition, we have delivered on our promise to vCloud Air customers for a seamless transition to OVH management, and are eager to continue supporting them with our high-touch customer support," said Russell P. Reeder, President and CEO of OVH US. "OVH is proud to welcome the UK- and Ireland-based sales and customer success teams. We are all inspired by the customer conversations we're having and look forward to delivering valuable innovation to solve their business needs -- especially with recent OVH global expansion investments."

vCloud Air powered by OVH customers will benefit from greater choice, with access to OVH's own high-performance and cost-efficient data centers -- more than 26 globally. Customers will also have an enhanced product selection through the integration of vCloud Air Services into OVH's hosted private cloud product suite and be able to take advantage of OVH's public cloud and dedicated server lines. OVH's network of global data centers, innovative IaaS technology, and high-touch customer support -- combined with vCloud Air's enterprise-ready services and support teams -- will provide customers hyper-scale cloud economics with superior customer support.

OVH is one of the largest cloud service providers in the world with more than one million customers and 260,000+ servers deployed. A long-time VMware vCloud Air Network™ partner with more than 200,000 VMs from thousands of customers running VMware vSphere® Private Cloud, OVH has repeatedly been recognized as VMware's "Service Provider of the Year."

Customers can learn more about OVH and the acquisition here.

About OVH

OVH is a global, hyper-scale cloud provider that offers businesses industry-leading performance and value. Vertically integrated to own its network, server technology and green data centers, OVH operates more cost effectively and passes these benefits back to customers. Controlling each step in the global solution allows OVH to provide the best performance, price, security, and customer service in the industry. OVH US is a subsidiary of OVH Group, the largest European hosting provider, with more than one million customers across 138 countries and four continents. OVH US customers join a global network with 26 data centers, 32 points of presence, and thousands of miles of dark fiber. Learn more about OVH US.

VMware, vCloud, vCloud Air, vCloud Air Network, and vSphere are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.