OVH Global Expansion Continues with New US Data Center

Global IaaS Leader Continues North American Deployment Plan, Bringing Innovative Green Data Centers to the US

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - OVH, a global leader in cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), today announced acquisition of a new data center facility in the US. Located in Hillsboro, Oregon, this facility joins Vint Hill, Virginia as the second US data center, with a third North American data center located in Canada. These installations will allow OVH to support its more than one million customers' needs for global presence and respond to the growing demand for outsourced digital infrastructures throughout the world.

451 Research predicted that cloud spending would reach $21.9 billion in 2016 and would grow to more than $44.2 billion by 2020. Existing cloud users are scaling their IT environments, while other businesses pursue IT modernization by migrating to the cloud for the first time. And of that demand, Global Industry Analysts estimates the US market is the largest -- estimated to be worth at least $7.5 billion by 2020.

OVH uses its patented green technology to run data centers with significantly less power. Proprietary water-cooled servers save energy on cooling and also enable the company to run the processors faster, as a result of the efficient heat transfer technology.

"For years, leading tech companies have been trying to figure out how to cool their data centers for less money," said Pascal Jaillon, Vice President of Research & Development for OVH US. "Legacy data centers have been using expensive forced air conditioning to cool servers. OVH's innovation in data center cooling is just the first of many that will be introduced in this growing market."

Coupled with Vint Hill's east coast location, the new west coast data center will ensure redundancy and scale for US-based companies. Just 20 miles from Portland, the Hillsboro data center will house about 80,000 servers in 112,500 square feet. Announced in October, the Vint Hill data center is currently under construction and staffing up. Initial offers for businesses interested in expanding to the US data centers are targeted to be available in summer from the Vint Hill location.

With this new location, OVH now has 23 data centers around the world in 11 countries, spanning four continents. The Hillsboro data center extends the global fiber network, which delivers top performance with a capacity of 10+ Tbps ensuring optimal latency and security. To deliver a consistent level of service, OVH offers 32 points of presence worldwide and owns thousands of miles of fiber globally. All new data centers include anti-DDoS protection free of charge.

About OVH

OVH is a leading global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider that offers innovative products and services focusing on dedicated servers, private and public cloud. Founded in 1999, the company is an established partner for millions of professionals worldwide. OVH owes its success not only to a development model built on innovation, but also to maintaining full control over the supply chain, from server manufacturing and in-house maintenance of its infrastructure right down to customer support. OVH ensures stable and reliable product and service offerings to clients across all its brands, while providing the best value. Learn more about OVH and follow the company on Twitter @ovh.