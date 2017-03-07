Ovum Reports TopSpin Security is at Forefront of Intelligent Deception Technology Detecting Unknown Threats against Enterprises

Latest Research Reveals Benefits of TopSpin DECOYnet™ Intelligent Deception and Detection Platform for Companies Deploying Proactive Defense Technology

MAHWAH, NJ and HERZLIYA, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - TopSpin Security, Inc., the leader in intelligent deception and detection solutions, today announced that its TopSpin DECOYnet™ Intelligent Deception and Detection Platform has been named at the forefront of intelligent deception technology, detecting continuous unknown threats against enterprises left unprotected by traditional security approaches, by industry analyst firm Ovum.

According to Rik Turner, Senior Analyst at Ovum and author of Ovum's recent report On the Radar: TopSpin Adds IoT Security Capabilities to DECOYnet, "Deception technology, and particularly the so-called intelligent variety, is an emerging tech response to the advent of relentless unknown threats against which traditional preventive security technology cannot defend an enterprise. TopSpin is in the forefront of this development and should be considered for any initiative within your company to deploy proactive defense technology."

"The analysts at Ovum understand TopSpin's differentiated approach to threat detection of combining advanced traffic analysis, the broadest set of decoys and automated deployment in an intelligent deception platform," said TopSpin Founder and CEO Doron Kolton. "TopSpin's protection of private information uniquely covers every organizational asset, including IoT devices, with its adaptive architecture capabilities."

The report continued, "The security threats inherent in the IoT have been widely discussed...This situation informed TopSpin's choice of target market within IoT, and since 'IoT-enabling' DECOYnet means teaching the system to read the communication protocols and therefore recognize the kinds of endpoint devices that sit on these networks, this is what the company has done to bring the platform into the IoT security market."

For a copy of the Ovum report, see: https://www.topspinsec.com/portfolio-items/ovum-on-the-radar-topspin-adds-iot-security-capabilities-to-decoynet.

DECOYnet is the industry's only intelligent deception solution that offers a built-in traffic and security analysis engine -- enabling highly accurate placement of mini-traps and decoys, an additional security layer through analysis and threat detection, and adaptive and flexible deception that evolves with changing network conditions. With DECOYnet, TopSpin continues to perfect its asset profiling capabilities, uniquely mapping the network by every asset and subnet to build a comprehensive deception layer for each individual network. By constantly breathing the network traffic, DECOYnet actively adapts to dynamic network conditions, including new assets and applications introduced, so the deception layer is always optimized.

DECOYnet interacts with any existing security tool, helping organizations manage and correlate security activities across multiple platforms, systems and applications. It alerts organizations when third-party tools and service pose risks, for example if they perform scans or exfiltrate private data to an unauthorized external location. DECOYnet also enhances threat intelligence by combining data from decoys, traps, and internal and egress traffic monitors; and correlating it into single, actionable incidents.

About TopSpin Security

TopSpin Security is the leader in intelligent deception and detection technologies which allow organizations to quickly and accurately detect breaches, engage attackers and neutralize advanced cyber-attacks. Its technology is based on a network of decoys that lure attackers by mirroring valuable network assets and are fully adaptive to organizations' changing environments. Its unique traffic analysis engine and integration into organizations' existing security infrastructure deliver the industry's only deception solution that provides for strategic placement of traps and decoys; added security and internal correlation; and operational advantages such as automated, point-and-click configuration. Once engaged, the decoys interact with attackers, deceiving them and slowing their advances, while providing accurate, actionable alerts and forensics trails. TopSpin's DECOYnet is already deployed by leading Global 2000 companies. The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Mahwah, N.J., with its R&D center in Herzliya, Israel. Learn more at https://www.topspinsec.com.

