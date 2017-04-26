Owl Computing Technologies Announces Appointment of New CEO and COO

RIDGEFIELD, CT--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Owl Computing Technologies, ("Owl") LLC, the leading provider of deterministic data diode network cybersecurity solutions has appointed Michael Timan, a senior member of the Owl management team as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Sal Morlando, another veteran member of the management team has been named Chief Operating Officer.

Thomas J. Campbell, Founder and President of DC Capital Partners which acquired Owl earlier this year said, "Owl is a leader in cybersecurity products and is poised for significant growth. We have undertaken an investment initiative designed to provide the newest and most innovative technology in a cost-effective manner to our clients. Both Michael and Sal have years of experience as senior managers at Owl and in the industry. Under their leadership, I am confident that we have the best team possible to move the Company forward."

Offering the world's fastest, smallest, and most cost-effective data diode solutions on the market, Owl is the clear technology leader in the industry. Owl's patented data diode cybersecurity solutions were developed to meet the strictest cybersecurity requirements of government agencies and a broad range of equipment utilized within critical infrastructure organizations, including but not limited to power and water.

"This is a pivotal moment for Owl," emphasized Michael Timan, President and CEO of Owl. "With our new growth initiative and a significant investment in technology, we will continue to dominate technical innovation in this space to bring faster, smaller, and lower cost products to market. At the same time, we will be enhancing our sales and marketing efforts to increase our market share around the world."

"Owl has a very broad and strong customer base with a well trained and experienced staff to support them," noted Sal Morlando, Owl Chief Operating Officer. "This latest phase in our Company's evolution will allow us to leverage our extensive experience and afford us opportunities for new technology innovation and expansion to new markets and new opportunities with existing customers, both domestically and internationally."

For more information about Owl's range of cybersecurity products and the variety of industries they serve, please visit www.owlcti.com.

About Owl Computing Technologies, LLC

For over 17 years, Owl Computing Technologies has been implementing next generation cybersecurity solutions for critical networks. Owl's DualDiode Technology®, a proprietary data diode, boasts over 28 technology patents and has over 2,000 successful deployments globally across intelligence, government, military, utility, energy, and other critical infrastructure networks. Owl's deterministic hardware-enforced technology ensures secure networks and enables the reliable and robust transfer of all data types and file sizes.