Oxford Investment Group Invests in Katherine Cosmetics

LA JOLLA, CA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - The Oxford Investment Group, Inc. with global headquarters in San Diego, California, today announced an investment in rapidly growing Katherine Cosmetics, Inc., which offers leading natural beauty products with positive, inspirational messages through omni-channel distribution online, in-store and social selling (www.katherinecosmetics.com).

"I am inspired and excited that Oxford has invested in our company and that Selwyn has joined our esteemed board," said Katherine "Annie" Finch, CEO and Founder of Katherine Cosmetics.

Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Oxford Investment Group commented, "We are impressed with Annie's 30 year career accomplishments in the beauty industry, her vision, her competitiveness, her drive and entrepreneurial spirit. We look forward to supporting Annie in building Katherine Cosmetics globally." He added, "We strongly identify with the Katherine Lifestyle Makeup Philosophy built on enabling all users to 'feel confident… and pretty'. We applaud the company's ethos of regarding giving back to the community as the ultimate act of beauty."

Katherine Cosmetics is a natural, inspirational beauty brand. The lifestyle makeup collections are high performance, multi-tasking and contain ingredients that are all-natural, never tested on animals, and free of gluten and parabens. The product line has attracted international attention, especially the famous WOW Stick (a multi-use protection primer) and the #1 rated waterproof eyeliner with a built-in blending brush. Katherine Cosmetics was first to launch a collection of Sport Makeup targeted to the modern active girl.

The Oxford Investment Group, Inc. is a private investment and corporate development firm that acquires equity positions on behalf of its principals in luxury goods and industrial products manufacturing and niche distribution, as well as investing in financial services and other selected industries. Established in 1985, Oxford has completed over 90 transactions on five continents and has proven experience in developing and globalizing businesses.

