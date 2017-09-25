New FAST solution advancements will further eliminate workload and help move regional airlines to a more fully planned maintenance environment

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA--(Marketwired - Sept. 25, 2017) - Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has introduced a new enhancement to its FAST™ (Full flight data Acquisition, Storage and Transmission) engine health management solution that automates propeller vibration trend monitoring. The new capabilities put propeller balancing maintenance in "on-condition" mode for a predictive and optimized environment designed to reduce operating costs and pilot and mechanic workload. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

The FAST solution, under P&WC's expanding suite of digital engine services, provides full-flight data after each mission for over 2,000 P&WC engines, a 50 percent increase of engines supported by the solution in the past 12 months. P&WC's FAST system, including the new Propeller Vibration Trend Monitoring solution, is certified and customized for regional aircraft manufactured by Bombardier and ATR.

"The FAST solution is one of several engine health management initiatives to help move customers toward more fully planned maintenance environments, designed to increase aircraft availability and reduce direct maintenance costs," says Tim Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs, P&WC. "For our regional airline customers, FAST's automated propeller vibration trending can enhance passenger comfort, reduce operating costs and offer greater component reliability due to lower propeller vibration levels."

Among the solution's many cost- and time-savings benefits are the elimination of manual data downloads and additional propeller-vibration verification flights. As with all data captured and analyzed by the FAST solution, propeller-vibration intelligence is securely sent to the customer after the pilot shuts down the aircraft's engines.

"We are committed to delivering cost-effective services to our regional airline customers that drive greater engine and aircraft availability and help to optimize their maintenance and operations," says Swail. "Through FAST, we are equipping them with data-driven turnkey solutions that help create the type of passenger experience that generates loyalty and repeat business. What's more, the FAST solution is enabling our customers to identify potential issues well in advance so they can be minimized or avoided entirely."

P&WC's FAST solution is available for numerous aircraft platforms serving hundreds of customers in regional airlines, business jets, helicopters and general aviation. Other recent enhancements to FAST include enabling on-board event detection and crew alerts.

