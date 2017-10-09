P&WC Launches PT6A Certified Pre-Owned Engine Program

Program will provide P&WC engine warranty package on qualifying in-service PT6A-powered aircraft to offer customers and used aircraft dealers greater value and peace of mind

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA--(Marketwired - Oct. 9, 2017) - Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has introduced a Certified Pre-Owned program for its in-service fleet of PT6A engines. Through their aircraft dealer, customers of PT6A-powered used aircraft whose engines are certified under the program will be given a P&WC one-year/500-hour first run warranty along with additional benefits, which include options for six months complimentary technical publications, credit toward P&WC's ESP™ pay-per-hour plan, discounts on maintenance training through FlightSafety International, and more. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

"The Certified Pre-Owned program is about delivering greater value and peace of mind to potential customers of PT6A-powered used aircraft as well as to help dealers differentiate their inventory," said Michel Toutant, Vice President, Customer Service, P&WC. "We are working to develop tailored, value-added solutions for all customers with aircraft at all lifecycle stages."

PT6A engines that qualify under the Certified Pre-Owned program will have passed an inspection, will have been maintained in a P&WC-owned or designated facility and contain only P&WC genuine parts. The company is launching the program on PT6A engines because of the size of the in-service fleet and will consider expanding it to other engine families in the future.

"The PT6A turboprop engine has earned a unique place in the aviation industry based on its ubiquity and unmatched performance, reliability and enduring value," said Toutant. "PT6A engines can operate for decades. With this program, prospective customers can have the utmost confidence in knowing they are buying a P&WC certified PT6A powerplant."

P&WC will be at NBAA, booth N2133. Interested operators are invited to drop by the booth to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

100,000 Reasons To Go Beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

