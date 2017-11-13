P&WC to Provide Abu Dhabi Aviation with Customized Engine Support Services for its PT6C-67C-Powered Helicopter Fleet

P&WC's Fleet Management™ Program (FMP®) and FAST™ Solution to Help Reduce Costs and Optimize Operations for Largest Commercial Helicopter Operator in the Middle East

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES--(Marketwired - Nov. 14, 2017) - Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) announced today it has signed a 20-year Fleet Management™ Program (FMP®) contract with Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) for 22 PT6C-67C engines that will power the airline's fleet of Leonardo AW139 helicopters which primarily serve the offshore oil and gas industry in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and India. The FMP will also include the installation of P&WC's FAST™ Solution for advanced prognostics and engine health management. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

"When it comes to helicopter dispatch, time is paramount - especially given the extremely large number of offshore takeoffs and landings by our fleet," said H.E Nadir Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chairman of ADA. "As the largest commercial helicopter operator in the Middle East, we have opted to invest in an FMP plan and the FAST advanced prognostics solution with P&WC to help optimize our maintenance environment and ensure our AW139 fleet remains mission-ready at all times to the highest safety standards."

The FMP plan for Abu Dhabi Aviation will provide customized support to meet both its technical and commercial needs. P&WC's FMP plan is a flexible, high-value engine management solution that helps lock in lower operating costs and simplifies fleet operations management. It also serves as a financial planning tool supporting efficient cash flow while allowing ADA to focus on its core business of offshore oil support.

"The combination of our tailored FMP plan and FAST technology is a preventive maintenance solution that will help ADA reduce costs while supporting greater availability through comprehensive engine and aircraft health management," said Tim Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs, P&WC. "P&WC's focus is on delivering long-term value and peace of mind to our customers through innovative and flexible solutions aligned closely with their individual needs and flying environments."

Along with fleet management, P&WC's turnkey FAST solution will provide situational awareness about engine health, usage and trends by capturing, analyzing and sending full-flight data intelligence wirelessly minutes after the pilot shuts down the engines. FAST technology goes beyond traditional prognostics to give customers a turnkey solution for a connected, data-driven engine for proactive and predictive engine health management. It also helps reduce pilot workload on the AW139 through automated power assurance checks. More than 1,200 FAST solutions have been delivered across numerous platforms, including 20 regional airlines.

P&WC will be at Dubai Airshow, stand 1444. Interested operators are invited to drop to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

100,000 Reasons To Go Beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production, support, performance, and realization of anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

