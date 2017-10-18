ATR announced in May 2017 that IndiGo will purchase up to 50 ATR72-600 aircraft powered by PW127M engines

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) announced today that it has signed a Fleet Management™ Program (FMP®) maintenance contract with IndiGo for PW127M engines that will power the airline's new fleet of ATR72-600 aircraft serving regional routes in India. The contract, signed in August, will be in place for 10 years from the date of each engine's entry into service and can be extended thereafter. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

"This FMP will provide IndiGo with hands-on support as the engines progressively enter into service on the airline's new ATR72-600 fleet," says Frédéric Lefebvre, Vice President, Regional Airlines, P&WC. "IndiGo also chose to equip each of its new aircraft with our FAST™ (Flight, Acquisition, Storage and Transmission) prognostics solution - including the newly certified propeller vibration trend monitoring capability. FAST is helping regional airlines around the world maximize aircraft availability, achieve compliance with their maintenance requirements and optimize their maintenance scheduling."

Tailored specifically to IndiGo, the FMP plan will provide customized support to meet the company's technical and commercial needs. P&WC's FMP plan is a flexible, high-value engine management solution that helps lock in lower operating costs and simplifies fleet operations management. It also serves as a financial planning tool that supports efficient cash flow management while allowing airlines to focus on their core business of passenger and cargo transportation.

"IndiGo is a key operator for P&WC in India and the Asia Pacific market in general," says Lefebvre. "This FMP agreement allows us to take a larger profile in India's growing aviation industry. We are committed to making the debut of our PW127M engine with IndiGo's fleet a seamless process, giving them the outstanding maintenance solutions for which our P&WC FMP team is known."

P&WC will be at ERA, booth B33/34. Interested operators are invited to drop by the booth to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

100,000 Reasons to Go Beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. Based in Farmington, Connecticut, United Technologies Corp. provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production, support, performance and realization of anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Note to Editors

Follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/pwcanada) and Facebook at www.facebook.com/PrattWhitneyCanada) for our latest news and updates.