P10 Industries, Inc., formerly Active Power Inc., files its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2016

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - P10 Industries, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PIOI), formerly Active Power, Inc., today announced it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, which included the sale of substantially all of the operating assets of the company. Due to the sale of its operations, the company will not hold a conference call to discuss the company's financial results for the year.

As the company has indicated previously, shortly after filing the Annual Report on Form 10-K, the company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Certification and Notice of Suspension of Duty to File Reports under Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Exchange Act on Form 15, after which the company will suspend its filing current and periodic reports with the SEC under the Exchange Act.

P10 Industries is a public company led by proven, experienced business leaders aimed at monetizing intellectual property assets and acquiring profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate profit and positive cash flows, ultimately creating long-term shareholder value. P10's current business commenced on November 19, 2016, following completion of an asset acquisition of its Active Power assets by Piller Power Systems, Inc. (formerly known as Piller USA, Inc.), a subsidiary of Langley Holdings PLC. Active Power changed its name to P10 Industries pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement. For more information, visit www.p10industries.com.

