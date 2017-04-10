PAC Machinery Exhibits Extensive Line of Food Packaging Solutions at ProFood Tech 2017. Flow Wrappers and Shrink Packaging Systems Lead the Line-up

PAC participates in ProFood Tech inaugural event featuring 440 of the world's top suppliers over 150,000 net square feet of exhibit floor

CHICAGO IL--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - PAC Machinery, a leader in the heat sealing and flexible packaging industry, announced today that they have enjoyed a successful, 3-day effort at the new ProFood Tech trade show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Il. To help celebrate the occasion, Charles D. Yuska, president and CEO of The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, (PMMI) gathered for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the opening of the newest and most comprehensive food and beverage show in North America.

"ProFood Tech is the ideal venue for exhibiting our food packaging product line as the show provides an environment where our prospects are the most receptive," remarked Matt Cmeyla, National Sales Manager at San Rafael, CA-based PAC Machinery. "We enjoy the opportunity to reunite with packaging business friends and establish new relationships - as well as introduce our advanced packaging equipment", continued Cmeyla.

FW 400F Flow Wrapper heads the lineup

Featured at the show is the Packaging Aids FW 400F horizontal flow wrapper. The FW 400F is ideal for manufacturers of food products that must be packaged individually. These products include candy bars, chocolates, granola bars, cookies, brownies, buns, crackers, ice cream bars, popsicles, and other frozen dessert novelties.

This flow wrapper is affordable, compact and highly productive; it is capable of achieving speeds of up to 120 packages per minute. Available with either painted or stainless steel finish, the FW 400F flow wrapper is an excellent choice for start-ups as well as larger food manufacturers with higher speed production requirements.

Excellent for shelf-ready packaging, the FW 400F features print registration capability with precision control for indexing pre-printed films. For added flexibility, the FW 400F is available with a fixed or adjustable former. The adjustable former enables the horizontal flow wrapper to accommodate a large variety of product dimensions, while digital display and guide rulers make change over from one product to the next, fast and easy. This versatile packaging solution can be configured with an optional chiller for packaging frozen foods.

About PAC Machinery

PAC Machinery is a privately held company headquartered in San Rafael, California. The company manufactures equipment and materials that are used in the flexible packaging industry. Products include heat sealing equipment, vacuum sealers, automatic baggers, pre-opened bags on a roll, and shrink packaging systems. The company has had its roots in the packaging industry since the early 1950's, and now designs, manufactures and markets products through its family of companies: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag Systems, PacMed and Converting Technology. PAC Machinery is the exclusive, North American distributor for Audion bag sealers. Manufacturing facilities are located in San Rafael, CA; Berea, OH; and Milwaukee, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Telephone 1-234-222-1000. Email bobg@pacmachinery.com www.pacmachinery.com

More info on the FW 400F:

http://www.pacmachinery.com/packagingaids/product/fw-400f-flow-wrapper/

Watch the FW 400F in action:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ya6FGsGPHyo

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/7/11G135385/Images/FW400F_Flow-Wrapper-bc67e1abc467a391ac2392190e0ab8fb.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcP4auUkvoY