PAC Machinery Expands Plans for 2017 Packaging Trade Show Participation, Beginning with Exhibits at WestPack,PACK EXPO East and ProFood Tech

PAC Machinery will increase focus on trade show participation in 2017 by exhibiting at PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia, ProFood Tech in Chicago, PACK EXPO Guadalajara and PACK EXPO Las Vegas

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - PAC Machinery, a leader in the heat sealing and flexible packaging industry, announced today that they have formulated an expanded trade show exhibition schedule for 2017. The campaign launched at WestPack in Anaheim, CA., and will be followed closely by PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia, PA. As of today, the trade show effort includes seven locations and reflects an ambitious schedule for 2017.

PAC Machinery embarked on their early-2017 schedule with an exhibit at WestPack collocated with MD&D West. The combined show is one of the nation's largest design and manufacturing events, enabling California's packaging professionals to interact with 3,000 suppliers of materials, machinery, components, and contract services. The PAC Machinery plan is now nearly complete for an exhibit at PACK EXPO East, which will take place on February 27 – March 1, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. Like the earlier effort in Anaheim, it will feature a broad sampling of the company's product offerings. PAC Machinery plans to exhibit packaging solutions from each of their sub-brands: Vertrod, Clamco, Packaging Aids, Rollbag Systems, Converting Technology and PacMed.

"Our enthusiasm for trade show participation has grown significantly following tremendous success with our efforts last year" remarked Greg Berguig, V.P. Sales & Marketing at San Rafael, CA-based PAC Machinery. "The opportunity to meet customers and prospects face-to-face, and discuss their unique packaging applications has proven very effective at establishing stronger, more productive relationships", continued Berguig.

About PAC Machinery

PAC Machinery is a privately held company headquartered in San Rafael, California. The company manufactures equipment and materials that are used in the flexible packaging industry. Products include heat sealing equipment, vacuum sealers, automatic baggers, pre-opened bags on a roll, and shrink packaging systems. The company has had its roots in the packaging industry since the early 1950's, and now designs, manufactures and markets products through its family of companies: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag Systems, PacMed, and Converting Technology. PAC Machinery is the exclusive, North American distributor for Audion bag sealers. Manufacturing facilities are located in San Rafael, CA; Berea, OH; and Menomonee Falls, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Telephone (415) 454-4868. Email bobg@pacmachinery.com www.pacmachinery.com

