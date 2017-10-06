PAC Machinery Hits the Jackpot at PACK EXPO / PHARMA EXPO Las Vegas, 2017

Innovative packaging equipment makes a big splash at key international trade show

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - October 06, 2017) - PAC Machinery, a leader in the heat sealing and flexible packaging industry, announced today that they have exceeded their goals for introducing new packaging equipment at the PACK EXPO / PHARMA EXPO exhibit and symposium in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Described as the year's most comprehensive packaging event, PACK EXPO Las Vegas brings together more than 2,000 exhibitors and 30,000 attendees.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2017 was a much-anticipated event that drew visitors from around the globe. PAC Machinery exhibited in the main hall (Booth # C-2405 – 2900 sq. ft.) and greeted visitors from Vietnam, Chile, Panama, Thailand, Canada and several other countries. On display were over 20 flexible packaging machines including the innovative R1275 Vision Automatic Bagger for bulk product counting and bagging, the Rollbag Systems R1285 Velocity Automatic Bagger with integrated printer, and the versatile and affordable Rollbag Systems R3200 Fulfillment Automatic Bagger designed specifically for order fulfillment applications and e-commerce mailing applications.

PAC Machinery used the popular PACK EXPO / PHARMA EXPO symposium to showcase their growing line of validatable medical bag and pouch sealers. Medical product line manager Brian Jobson demonstrated the versatile Vertrod PS Med sealer, which delivers a 48-inch hermetic seal on a variety of medical packaging materials including Tyvek™. The PS Med system features the new MedLogic control system. Brian Jobson explains, "The new control system provides process accuracy of all output parameters required for validation and data backup. The system features real-time monitoring with lock-out function to prevent operation should the machine drift out of pre-determined settings."

"Our enthusiasm for trade show participation has grown significantly as a result of our year-long effort," remarked Greg Berguig, V.P. Sales & Marketing at San Rafael, CA-based PAC Machinery. "The opportunity to meet customers and prospects face-to-face, and discuss their unique packaging applications has proven effective at establishing stronger, more productive relationships with our reseller partners and end-users as well", continued Berguig.

About PAC

PAC Machinery is a privately held company headquartered in San Rafael, California. The company manufactures equipment and materials that are used in the flexible packaging industry. Products include heat sealing equipment, vacuum sealers, automatic baggers, pre-opened bags on a roll, and shrink packaging systems. The company has had its roots in the packaging industry since the early 1950's, and now designs, manufactures and markets products through its family of companies: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag Systems, PacMed and Converting Technology. PAC Machinery is the exclusive, North American distributor for Audion bag sealers. Manufacturing facilities are located in San Rafael, CA; Berea, OH; and Milwaukee, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Telephone 1(234)222-1000. Email bobg@pacmachinery.com www.pacmachinery.com

Tyvek is a registered trademark of the E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company.

More information about the Vertrod PS Med is available at:

http://www.pacmachinery.com/vertrod/product/vertrod-ps-med-impulse-sealer/

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/5/11G146278/Images/IMG_9877-8299d0a12eb7b5799b08f132edf25b56.JPG

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZxU9tf1cks&t=2s