PAC Machinery Introduces MedLogic Control System for Validatable Medical Impulse Sealers

The MedLogic control system provides consistent process accuracy with storage and output of all parameters required for validation and back up; In addition, date, time, operator login, bag count, and any alarm condition is captured and stored

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - PAC Machinery, a leader in the heat sealing and flexible packaging industry, announced the introduction of their MedLogic control system for validatable medical sealers. The first example of the new control system is featured in the PS Med sealer that debuted at the MD&M West medical technology symposium in Anaheim, California on February 09, 2017.

The MedLogic control system features a PLC with a 7" touch screen HMI; a 10" version is available as an option. The interface is intuitive, easy to navigate and simple to use. MedLogic provides real-time monitoring of all critical sealing process parameters with an alarm to prevent operation in the event the machine drift outside preset tolerances. The source of any fault condition is identified visually on the controller and logged in storage for the purpose of documentation (using a USB drive for storage). The MedLogic control system offers 3 Level login access (Operator / Supervisor / Engineer) with programmable name and password protection and a Verification/calibration menu to streamline the IQ/OQ/PQ process.

PacMed medical pouch sealers with MedLogic are capable of making hermetic seals with temperatures ranging from 200°F to 650°F. The PS Med Impulse Sealer with MedLogic, for example, is designed to comply with the guidelines of ISO 11607 standards. External verification ports allow for verification and calibration of internal controllers.

"PacMed controls have always offered real-time monitoring of process parameters but the added benefit of logging the data for analysis and audit is an invaluable addition provided by the MedLogic approach," remarked Brian Jobson, PacMed product manager at San Rafael, CA-based PAC Machinery.

About PAC Machinery

PAC Machinery is a privately held company headquartered in San Rafael, California. The company manufactures equipment and materials that are used in the flexible packaging industry. Products include heat sealing equipment, vacuum sealers, automatic baggers, pre-opened bags on a roll, and shrink packaging systems. The company has had its roots in the packaging industry since the early 1950's, and now designs, manufactures and markets products through its family of companies: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag Systems and Converting Technology. PAC Machinery is the exclusive, North American distributor for Audion bag sealers. Manufacturing facilities are located in San Rafael, CA; Berea, OH and Menomonee Falls, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Telephone (415) 454-4868 x125. Email bobg@pacmachinery.com www.pacmachinery.com

