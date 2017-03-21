PAC Machinery Introduces Rollbag R1285 Velocity Automatic Bagger For Mail Order Fulfillment at PACK EXPO East 2017

The Rollbag R1285 Velocity automatic bagger by Clamco features "next-bag-out" capability for advanced mail order fulfillment packaging when using poly mailers

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - PAC Machinery, a leader in the heat sealing and flexible packaging industry, announced today that they have returned from PACK EXPO East 2017 having successfully introduced their advanced, Rollbag R1285 Velocity automatic bagger featuring next-bag-out print technology. The event showcased products from each of the PAC Machinery companies: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, and Clamco, and facilitated hands-on demonstrations of each of the PAC Machinery packaging solutions on display. PACK EXPO East 2017 was held in Philadelphia, PA, and brought together more than 400 top-tier suppliers of advanced packaging equipment, materials, containers and automation technologies. The show attracted approximately 7,000 attendees from companies in a variety of business sectors.

"PACK EXPO East was the ideal venue for introducing our Rollbag R1285 Velocity automatic bagger as the show provides an environment where our prospects are the most receptive," remarked Matt Cmeyla, National Sales Manager at San Rafael, CA-based PAC Machinery. "We enjoy the opportunity to reunite with old packaging business friends and establish new relationships -- as well as introduce our new equipment", continued Cmeyla.

Velocity next-bag-out technology streamlines mail order fulfillment packaging

The Rollbag R1285 Velocity automatic bagger by Clamco, integrates a proven automatic bagger platform with direct-to-bag printer and variable data software. The result is a time and labor-saving approach to mail order fulfillment packaging of poly mailers. The versatile printer can apply almost any data you choose including a unique delivery address, barcode, product info, return address, etc., directly on the bag, thus eliminating the need for a paper label and the time and effort required to print and apply the label. As a result, the possibility of placing the wrong label on the wrong poly mailer is virtually eliminated. The software/printer integration has the capacity to store up to 20 job configurations, and has the potential to reduce labor costs significantly in order fulfillment packaging environments that use poly mailers. Bagging and printing can be performed on coex poly mailer material quickly and efficiently. The system is engineered to work with Rollbag brand pre-opened bags on a roll. Poly mailers as well as many other types of bags on a roll are available from Converting Technology, part of the PAC Machinery family of brands.

About PAC Machinery

PAC Machinery is a privately held company headquartered in San Rafael, California. The company manufactures equipment and materials that are used in the flexible packaging industry. Products include heat sealing equipment, vacuum sealers, automatic baggers, pre-opened bags on a roll, and shrink packaging systems. The company has had its roots in the packaging industry since the early 1950's, and now designs, manufactures and markets products through its family of companies: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag Systems, PacMed and Converting Technology. PAC Machinery is the exclusive, North American distributor for Audion bag sealers. Manufacturing facilities are located in San Rafael, CA; Berea, OH; and Menomonee Falls, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Telephone (415) 454-4868. Email bobg@pacmachinery.com www.pacmachinery.com

More info on the Rollbag R1285 Velocity automatic bagger:

http://www.pacmachinery.com/resources/packaging-applications/rollbag-auto-baggers/rollbag-r1285-velocity-poly-mailer-packaging-system-for-mail-order-fulfillment/

Watch the Rollbag R1285 Velocity automatic bagger in action:

https://youtu.be/zZxU9tf1cks

More info on bags on a roll from Converting Technology can be found at:

http://www.pacmachinery.com/convertingtech/bags-on-a-roll/

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/20/11G133617/Images/R1285-VelocityV2-aed54468904aa9b6a11598c7ec28b088.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/zZxU9tf1cks