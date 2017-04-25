Pace of New Home Sales Slow in 2 of 4 Largest Texas Markets

HomesUSA.com Releases Index Tracking New Homes "Days on Market"

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - The pace of new home sales in the two of the four largest new home sales markets in Texas slowed slightly in March, according to the HomesUSA.com New Homes Sales Index released today. The number of Days on Market for new homes sold in Dallas-Ft. Worth and Houston both increased slightly between February and March 2017, according to the HomesUSA.com New Homes Sales Index, but in Austin and San Antonio, the pace of new home sales actually picked up. In Austin, the number of Days of Market for new homes sold declined from 113.17 in February to 112.69 in March, and in San Antonio, the Days on Market declined from 104.46 to 104.35

Overall, in the combined four largest new home sales markets in Texas, the overall pace of new home sales slowed slightly between February and March, according to HomesUSA.com, as the average number of Days on Market increased from 120.64 to 121.60.

Ben Caballero, owner of HomesUSA.com and the number one real estate agent in the U.S., notes that the slight increase in Days on Market for new homes in two of the four biggest Texas home markets aligns with the Commerce Department's announcement today on New Home Sales for March.

"The data shows the Dallas/Fort Worth began to slow early last year and the Houston Market's pace continued to slow before that," said Caballero. "It's clear evidence the Houston economy is still being impacted by depressed oil prices. The Austin economy is less sensitive to down turns due to being the state capitol, it's growing status as a technology center and being the home of the University of Texas. San Antonio is blessed with a large military presence and many military retirees continue to make their home there. Dallas/Fort Worth has long been a banking and insurance center and the home of many large corporations. None of which have seen aggressive growth recently."

Innovative new index

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index is a first of its kind to track the sales activity of new home sales. Created by Caballero, who was named "Most Innovative Real Estate Agent" by real estate industry real estate news firm Inman News, the index is an analysis by HomesUSA.com of the sales of homes listed in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio Multiple Listing Services (MLS).

Caballero notes that the new index reveals that the average Days-on-Market for New Homes "is about 65 days higher for new homes than for existing or 'pre-owned' homes."

"This should not be interpreted negatively," said Caballero, explaining, "This is a natural consequence of listing new homes while under construction, often in the foundation or framing stage. Since most buyers aren't looking to move immediately, early market exposure allows buyers an opportunity for some customization and expands the inventory of available homes, an important factor for agents and buyers in a tight housing market."

Caballero adds, "Another important contributing factor to the difference is the average new home sales price is substantially higher than for pre-owned (existing) homes, so you really can't make an apples-to-apples comparison between the Days on Market for new homes under construction with existing homes.

HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index - Days on Market - Rolling 12 month average

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com

