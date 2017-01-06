Pacific Blue Cross appoints Rob Chiarello as Vice President, Human Resources and Chief Privacy Officer

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Pacific Blue Cross is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Chiarello to the position of Vice President, Human Resources and Chief Privacy Officer effective December 13, 2016.

Rob brings more than 17 years of experience to his role in providing strategy, innovation and direction as Vice President, Human Resources and Chief Privacy Officer. With extensive knowledge of private and public health care plans in Canada, Rob leads the organization in best practices for team management, recruitment and labour relations.

"Rob's experience with Pacific Blue Cross gives him extensive knowledge of our organization and how we operate," says Jan K. Grude, President and CEO of Pacific Blue Cross. "His natural ability to bring out the best in teams is a tremendous asset as we grow and invest in new technologies and continuous service improvement for our members."

Through progressively more senior roles at Pacific Blue Cross, Rob has developed a deep understanding of organizational culture and leading workforces through transformational change. As Director of Claims Services, he led the organization's largest department through the modernization of claims technology. Using Lean Methodology, as Director of Group Services Transformation he inspired group services employees to design efficiencies that reduced plan onboarding time by 50%.

"I am honoured to be taking on this new role," says Rob Chiarello. "This is a truly exciting opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to lead and inspire our workforce to deliver the best customer experience for Pacific Blue Cross members across the country."

Rob is an active member of the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA) and a Director of Burnaby Family Life, a not-for-profit agency that provides social programs, child care services and workforce re-entry training to help children and families in the Burnaby area to reach their full potential.

About Pacific Blue Cross

Pacific Blue Cross is British Columbia's number one health benefits provider. Based in Burnaby, BC, the not-for-profit organization provides health, dental, life, disability and travel coverage for 1 in 3 British Columbians through group benefits and individual plans. As part of its mission to improve health and wellbeing in BC, Pacific Blue Cross proactively supports charitable organizations across the province working to improve health outcomes.