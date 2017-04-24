Pacific Imperial Mines Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - PACIFIC IMPERIAL MINES INC. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PPM) is pleased to announce that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $400,000 ("the offering").

The offering will consist of up to 20,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.02 per common share. The common shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Completion of the Offering is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering is not subject to any minimum aggregate subscription.

Proceeds of the offering will be used to advance its lithium properties and for general working capital purposes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

H. Leo King, President

