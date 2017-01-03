Pacific Life Launches Fee-Based Variable Annuity at LPL Financial

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Pacific Life Insurance Company has launched Pacific Odyssey®, the company's fee-based variable annuity, at LPL Financial within LPL's Strategic Asset Management (SAM) and Strategic Wealth Management (SWM) platforms.

For LPL Financial, the move is a timely one. As a result of the new U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) fiduciary rule, which goes into effect April 10, 2017, many broker/dealer firms are placing heightened emphasis on offering fee-based products.

Warren Posner, LPL Financial senior vice president of product management, says, "While LPL Financial continues to focus on brokerage variable annuity solutions and believes they are and will continue to be an important and relevant solution to meet retirement planning needs in a post-DOL environment, we are excited to expand our existing fee-based variable annuity lineup with the competitive features offered by the Pacific Odyssey product to meet a growing interest and demand in that space."

"Pacific Life is focused on bringing quality retirement solutions to a broad range of financial professionals, no matter what business model they choose. We are excited to offer Pacific Odyssey at LPL Financial within its SAM and SWM platforms," says John White, vice president of national accounts and sales support for Pacific Life's Retirement Solutions Division. "Pacific Odyssey is a cost-efficient option for LPL Financial advisors seeking a fee-based product that provides the opportunity for growth, guaranteed income for retirement and legacy protection."

Key features of Pacific Odyssey include:

Mortality & expense and administrative charges of just 0.30% annually.

No withdrawal charges -There are no front-end loads or back-end withdrawal charges, allowing clients full access to their account values anytime in the form of partial or lump-sum withdrawals.

-There are no front-end loads or back-end withdrawal charges, allowing clients full access to their account values anytime in the form of partial or lump-sum withdrawals. More than 100 investment options -The product offers more than 100 investment options across several different asset classes along with more than 50 funds with net fund expenses currently less than 1%.

-The product offers more than 100 investment options across several different asset classes along with more than 50 funds with net fund expenses currently less than 1%. Optional living benefit -For an additional cost, clients can add a living benefit option for guaranteed lifetime income without giving up control of their assets.

-For an additional cost, clients can add a living benefit option for guaranteed lifetime income without giving up control of their assets. A standard death benefit for no additional cost

The value of the variable investment options will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original value.

For more information about Pacific Odyssey and current prospectus, visit www.PacificLife.com. Financial professionals are also invited to call a Pacific Life consultative wholesaler at (800) 722-2333.

Pacific Life and LPL Financial are unaffiliated.

About Pacific Life

Offering insurance since 1868, Pacific Life provides a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit Pacific Life online at www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company.

Client count as of June 2016 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2016 FORTUNE 500® list.

Pacific Life is a product provider. It is not a fiduciary and therefore does not give advice or make recommendations regarding insurance or investment products. Only an advisor who is also a fiduciary is required to advise if the product purchase and any subsequent action taken with regard to the product are in their client's best interest.

Contact your financial advisor or visit www.PacificLife.com for more information, including product and underlying fund prospectuses that contain more complete information about Pacific Life and a variable annuity's risks, charges, limitations, and expenses, as well as the risks, charges, expenses, and investment goals of the underlying investment options. Read them carefully before investing.

Variable annuities are long-term investments designed for retirement. Annuity withdrawals and other distributions of taxable amounts, including death benefit payouts, will be subject to ordinary income tax. For nonqualified contracts, an additional 3.8% federal tax may apply on net investment income. If withdrawals and other distributions are taken prior to age 59½, an additional 10% federal tax may apply. Withdrawals will reduce the contract value and the value of the death benefits, and also may reduce the value of any optional benefits.

Net expense ratios are as of the most recent fund prospectus (adjusted for any fee waivers/reimbursements). For more information, including the gross expense ratio, waivers, and/or expense reimbursements, see the applicable fund prospectus. Expenses are subject to change, and there is no guarantee that the investment adviser will continue to waive and/or reimburse fund fees beyond their current terms as outlined in each fund prospectus. In addition, please refer to the variable annuity product prospectus for additional product fees and charges.

Insurance products are issued by Pacific Life Insurance Company in all states except New York and in New York by Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Product availability and features may vary by state. Each company is solely responsible for the financial obligations accruing under the products it issues. Insurance product and rider guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing company and do not protect the value of the variable investment options.

Variable insurance products are distributed by Pacific Select Distributors, LLC (member FINRA & SIPC), a subsidiary of Pacific Life Insurance Company (Newport Beach, CA) and an affiliate of Pacific Life & Annuity Company, and are available through licensed third parties.

Documents and/or Photos available for this release:

