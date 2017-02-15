Pacific North Coast Integrated Management Area (PNCIMA) Plan Officially Endorsed by All Planning Partners

Implementation of PNCIMA Plan Will Help to Ensure a Healthy, Safe and Prosperous Ocean Area

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - The Pacific North Coast Integrated Management Area (PNCIMA) Plan will foster effective marine use planning and strategic ocean management that promotes the health and protection of marine ecosystems in the Northern Shelf Bioregion of the Pacific Ocean.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, together with the MLA for West Vancouver-Sea-to-Sky Jordan Sturdy on behalf of the Honourable Steve Thomson, British Columbia's Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations; Chief Marilyn Slett, President of Coastal First Nations; and Bruce Watkinson, Gitxaala Nation Fisheries Director on behalf of Robert Grodecki, Executive Director of the North Coast Skeena First Nations Stewardship Society, have announced their endorsement of the PNCIMA Plan.

The PNCIMA Plan provides an overarching ecosystem-based management framework that sets out the context and direction for ocean management along the Pacific North Coast. The Plan was developed by the PNCIMA Steering Committee, comprised of Federal, Provincial, and First Nations governments.

The development of the Plan has evolved through broad consultation with marine and fishing industry representatives, Indigenous groups and communities and its endorsement demonstrates the commitment to improve coordination and collaboration regarding the planning and management of marine activities and resources.

Quotes

"By signing on to this Pacific North Coast Integrated Management Area (PNCIMA) Plan, our government is demonstrating our ongoing commitment to working with the provinces, territories, Indigenous peoples and stakeholders to better co-manage our ocean resources. We look forward to the implementation of the Plan and the impact it will have in creating a healthy, safe and prosperous ocean area."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Sitting next to the Great Bear Rainforest, the Pacific North Coast Integrated Management Area is one of significant economic and ecological importance to the people of British Columbia. The PNCIMA initiative not only provides an ecosystem-based management framework to sustainably guide the use of the marine activities and resources within the plan area, but is also an example of successful collaboration between First Nations, federal and provincial governments. I look forward to continued collaboration as the PNCIMA plan moves into implementation."

- Steve Thomson, Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations

"PNCIMA supports Canada's commitment to a nation-to-nation relationship. The agreement reaffirms our commitment to work together on mutual priorities such as marine protected area planning, emergency response and creating opportunities for coastal communities to develop a healthy coastal economy and environment. We also look forward to building on the work already done through the Marine Planning Partnership."

- Chief Marilyn Slett, President of Coastal First Nations

"Building on the endorsement of the PNCIMA plan, our Member First Nations expect to continue direct, robust engagement with the federal and provincial governments on initiatives such as marine protected area planning and the Oceans Protection Plan. Marine activities, including shipping and port activities, have significantly increased within Tsimshian Territory in the North Coast. Our Nations have a unique and inalienable connection to the region's marine environment and therefore seek to use the nation-to-nation relationship of this agreement to ensure that connection remains for generations to come."

- Robert Grodecki, Executive Director of the North Coast Skeena First Nations Stewardship Society

Quick Facts

The PNCIMA Plan provides an ecosystem-based management framework that will inform planning processes in the Pacific North Coast. This framework will form the foundation for the management of marine activities and resources in the planning area.





The PNCIMA Plan supports the activities that will be undertaken under the Government of Canada's recently announced $1.5 billion investment in the Oceans Protection Plan (OPP), which will help ensure the health and protection of our marine environments.





The PNCIMA governance partners consist of: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Natural Resources Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Parks Canada, Transport Canada, the Province of BC, Coastal First Nations - Great Bear Initiative, the North Coast Skeena First Nations Stewardship Society, and the Prince Rupert Port Authority. The PNCIMA partners have a shared responsibility to implement strategies for the planning area.





Marine protected area network development - one of five priorities identified within the Plan - will support the achievement of the Government of Canada's broader commitment to meet the targets of protecting 5% of Canada's marine and coastal areas by 2017 and 10% by 2020.





The release of the PNCIMA Plan affirms the Government of Canada's commitment to collaborate with the provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples and stakeholders to better co-manage this important marine area on Canada's Pacific Coast.

