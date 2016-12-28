Pacific Ridge Announces the Optioning of Fyre Lake to BMC Minerals

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Dec. 28, 2016) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") reports that it has agreed to option a 100% interest in its Fyre Lake Cu-Au-Co massive sulphide deposit to BMC Minerals (No. 1) Ltd. ("BMC"). BMC has paid a non-refundable deposit of $25,000 and must pay an additional $50,000 if the closing of the transaction occurs before January 23, 2017. BMC has been granted two options effective as of the closing; the first, a one year option whereby, in order to maintain and exercise the option, it must pay the Company $300,000 on closing and $2,200,000 one year after closing, or the second, a two year option whereby, in order to maintain and exercise the option, it must pay the Company $300,000 on closing, $300,000 one year after closing and $2,420,000 two years after closing. In addition, BMC has agreed to make a bonus payment of $1,000,000 if and when BMC's Kudz Ze Kayah property has reached commercial production for one year. Closing is expected in early January, after certain standard closing conditions have been satisfied, including all required legal and regulatory, approvals.

Pacific Ridge is a mineral exploration company with a successful history of over 30 years.

The Company's TL Zinc project is a 6,420 hectare, road accessible zinc-lead-silver property located 80 km northeast of Vernon, British Columbia, ideally situated with nearby highways, electrical power grid and rail. The target at TL is a large Broken Hill type or SEDEX (Sedimentary Exhalative) Zn-Pb-Ag massive sulfide deposit. The Phase I drill program was temporarily suspended after 2 holes due to extreme winter weather and is planned to re-commence in late spring.

The Company's Poker Brown gold-silver project is located 190 km from Reno, Nevada. The target is a large, bulk tonnage, heap leachable gold deposit. Numerous gold mines and advanced projects are located within an 80 km radius of the property. Drill testing of Poker Brown is planned for early spring 2017.

The Company holds a well-located project portfolio in Yukon's White Gold District, including Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap, in the same geological environment as Goldcorp's Coffee Gold Project (acquired from Kaminak Gold earlier in 2016) and Kinross Gold's White Gold deposit.

BMC Minerals (No.1) Limited is the Canadian subsidiary of BMC (UK) Limited, a mining development company. It was created as the result of a strategic relationship between a team of established mine developers and a major natural resources private equity group focused on advancing superior base metals assets into development. The BMC executive team has a strong track record of discovery, development and operation of independent zinc, copper and other base metals projects worldwide. BMC seeks to identify, acquire and develop a portfolio of metals assets during the current depressed commodity prices, with the express intent of delivering a new suite of mining ready production assets into the next commodity cycle upturn.

BMC is the owner of the Kudz Ze Kayah ("KZK") project in the south east Yukon nearby the Fyre Lake Cu-Au-Co project. The company identified the KZK Project as having the potential for full mine development due to its size, grade, metallurgical properties and the opportunity for resource growth. BMC is currently engaged in a program of assessing historical work, extensive seasonal resource drilling, economic assessment, baseline environmental studies and community engagement which will culminate in the submission of a mine development application for KZK to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board in the first quarter of 2017.

BMC is a strong supporter of local businesses and in the 2016 field season nearly 100% of suppliers and major contractors employed at KZK were from the Yukon or had a strong Yukon background. Of that number over 70% were from businesses or corporations associated with Kaska or other First Nation corporations or members. BMC Minerals believes the KZK Project will mean enhanced business opportunities for local involvement as well as employment training, work skills and increased meaningful opportunities for employment at supervisory and management level and intends to continue to promote the use of local businesses in the development and the operation of the project as far as is practicable.

