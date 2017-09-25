PacketFabric Launches Channel Partner Program

Reseller Partners and Sales Agents Are Able to Deliver PacketFabric's Highly Scalable Networking Services to Their Customers

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - PacketFabric, the highly scalable network-as-a-service platform and a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, today announces the launch of its Channel Partner Program. PacketFabric resellers and sales agents are now able to offer automated, secure networking services, supporting a wide range of customer applications.

PacketFabric is a disruptive Software-defined Networking (SDN) platform that combines state-of-the-art infrastructure with a resilient packet-switched network. Channel partners can offer customers the ability to instantly connect at speeds ranging from 1Gbps to multi-100Gbps in more than 145 locations in the U.S. The PacketFabric platform allows networking services to be provisioned in seconds, with flexible month-to-month business terms.

"With our Channel Partner Program, PacketFabric reseller partners and sales agents gain the ability to deliver advanced networking solutions through our highly-scalable, automated SDN platform," explains William Charnock, CEO, PacketFabric. "Our new Channel Partner Program allows partners to broaden their service offerings with automated on-demand networking delivered across our expansive North American footprint."

Chris Teeluck, a cloud and networking industry veteran with deep experience in managing channel programs, is responsible for growing and managing PacketFabric's Channel Partner Program. The company will provide marketing collateral and sales support to its channel partners. PacketFabric will also equip resellers with tools to manage their customers, including a partner portal with a user-friendly web interface. PacketFabric's sales agents will earn generous recurring monthly commissions for channel partner sales.

The PacketFabric team will be attending Channel Partners Evolution, taking place September 25-28, 2017, in Austin, TX. To request a meeting at the conference, contact info@packetfabric.com and learn more about the Channel Partner Program by visiting www.packetfabric.com/partners.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between more than 145 premier colocation facilities across 17 U.S. markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About NantWorks

NantWorks, LLC, founded by renowned physician scientist and inventor of the first human nanoparticle chemotherapeutic agent Abraxane®, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, is the umbrella organization for the following entities: NantHealth, NantMobileHealth, NantOmics, NantBio, NantCell, NantPharma, NantCapital and NantCloud. Fact-based and solution-driven, each of NantWorks' division entities operate at the nexus of innovation and infrastructure. The core mission of NantWorks is convergence and a systems approach to human biology: to develop and deliver a diverse range of technologies that accelerates innovation, broaden the scope of scientific discovery, enhance ground-breaking research, and improve healthcare treatment for those in need. NantWorks is building an integrated fact-based, genomically and proteomically -informed, personalized approach to the delivery of care and the development of next generation diagnostics and therapeutics for life threatening diseases such as Cancer, Infectious Diseases and Alzheimer's. For more information, please visit ‎www.nantworks.com and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter at @DrPatSoonShiong.