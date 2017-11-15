PacketFabric Launches PacketDirect for Instantaneous Point-to-Point Networking

PacketDirect Empowers Customers to Instantly Connect Any Two Points on PacketFabric's Expansive Private Network

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - PacketFabric, the highly scalable network-as-a-service platform and a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, announces today the immediate availability of PacketDirect, its dedicated point-to-point networking product.

PacketDirect is an easy to consume, point-to-point connectivity solution backed by PacketFabric's carrier-grade SLA. PacketFabric customers can use PacketDirect to instantly connect any two points on PacketFabric's private network, regardless of physical location. PacketDirect delivers secure, reliable data transport at speeds ranging from 1Gbps to 100Gbps, with cost-effective and transparent month-to-month pricing for both metro and long-haul networking.

"PacketDirect is an aggressively priced product that is designed to fulfill our customers' needs for simple point-to-point network connectivity," states Jezzibell Gilmore, SVP of Business Development at PacketFabric. "By taking advantage of our automated SDN-based platform, PacketDirect dramatically reduces the amount of time required to procure and provision a point-to-point solution."

PacketDirect is now available at every PacketFabric-enabled location. To view all pricing options and learn more about PacketDirect, please visit https://www.packetfabric.com/packetdirect/.

For more information about PacketFabric, visit www.packetfabric.com.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between more than 150 premier colocation facilities across 17 U.S. markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About NantWorks

NantWorks, LLC, founded by renowned physician scientist and inventor of the first human nanoparticle chemotherapeutic agent Abraxane®, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, is the umbrella organization for the following entities: NantHealth, NantMobileHealth, NantOmics, NantBio, NantCell, NantPharma, NantCapital and NantCloud. Fact-based and solution-driven, each of NantWorks' division entities operate at the nexus of innovation and infrastructure. The core mission of NantWorks is convergence and a systems approach to human biology: to develop and deliver a diverse range of technologies that accelerates innovation, broaden the scope of scientific discovery, enhance ground-breaking research, and improve healthcare treatment for those in need. NantWorks is building an integrated fact-based, genomically and proteomically-informed, personalized approach to the delivery of care and the development of next generation diagnostics and therapeutics for life threatening diseases such as Cancer, Infectious Diseases and Alzheimer's. For more information please visit www.nantworks.com and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter at @DrPatSoonShiong.