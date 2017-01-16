PacketFabric, a NantWorks Company, Launches Next-Generation Cloud Networking Platform With Coast-to-Coast Connectivity at Terabits Per Second Capacity

Ethernet-Based Platform Combines Terabit-Scale Networking Infrastructure with a Scalable SDN and Automation Framework to Redefine Network Interconnection

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 16, 2017) - PacketFabric, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, today announced the launch of its next-generation Ethernet-based cloud networking platform in 11 metropolitan markets across North America. Unveiled during the Pacific Telecommunications Council conference (PTC'17) in Honolulu, Hawaii, the revolutionary new Software-Defined Networking (SDN) based neutral layer-2 connectivity platform combines a completely automated network with terabit-scale performance. By delivering a superior solution for simple, cost-effective networking services deployment, PacketFabric has redefined how enterprises procure, consume, and utilize networking connectivity services.

The PacketFabric platform enables customers to instantaneously provision massively scalable network connectivity between any two or more points across its private backbone network. Rather than relying on traditional telecommunications solutions, which can take weeks or months to provision for every new circuit and typically come with long-term and inflexible contracts, companies can now dynamically provision capacity as needed to hundreds of different networks and major data center locations. PacketFabric's any-to-any SDN-powered network facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between 86 premier carrier-neutral colocation facilities across 11 U.S. markets at the time of launch.

Today's networks need reliable, cost-effective, seamless connectivity between multiple regions, data centers, and cloud infrastructure providers. The PacketFabric platform eliminates the overhead and complexity of manual network procurement by delivering a 100 percent automated platform that can be controlled programmatically. With advanced provisioning capabilities, PacketFabric customers are able to meet the capacity demands of the most bandwidth-intensive applications and workloads by instantly provisioning terabits of capacity to any other network or facility connected by the fabric. In keeping with the design of a modern, cloud-based architecture, services are available on a month-to-month or usage-basis, eliminating the need to purchase fixed capacity circuits on long-term contracts. Strategically built to cost-effectively deliver massive capacity using the latest state-of-the-art networking and optical technologies, PacketFabric delivers hundreds of terabits per second of network capacity at launch, and is designed to scale to petabits over time.

"This next-generation, scalable cloud networking fabric will enable disparate marketplaces such as our healthcare delivery system to communicate seamlessly and to enable secure transfer of data at gigabit to terabits per second speeds if so needed. In this era of big data and augmented intelligence in medicine, PacketFabric's next-generation cloud infrastructure fulfills an infrastructure unmet need in the delivery of 21st century molecular medicine," said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Chairman and CEO of NantWorks.

"When we set out to create PacketFabric, our goal was to completely change the networking ecosystem, radically overhauling the way companies think about procuring and maintaining their networking services. To do that, we knew we needed to combine technologies from different disciplines in a way that had never before been achieved, and deliver truly disruptive scale and performance, consistent with the vision at NantWorks," said Richard Steenbergen, Chief Technology Officer of PacketFabric. "Our platform is uniquely designed to deliver on the requirements of next-generation networks, with a robust, custom-designed orchestration layer capable of provisioning tens of millions of virtual circuits. The platform includes a real-time telemetry system designed to collect and visualize network performance data and provide complete visibility and control. PacketFabric is built on optical and packet switching platforms capable of delivering hundreds of terabits per second."

Leveraging an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal, PacketFabric offers customers the ability to dynamically design and quickly deploy any network configuration, with unmatched visibility and control over the network traffic and services. Real-time analytics and interactive troubleshooting capabilities allow PacketFabric to offer the robustness of a packet-switched network, while ensuring consistent and reliable performance.

"As seasoned networking professionals, our objective at PacketFabric is to ease networking pain points and simplify the process of managing a hyper-scalable network infrastructure for our customers," added William Charnock, Chief Executive Officer of PacketFabric. "Leveraging lessons learned from over 100 years of combined executive leadership experience building and operating some of the largest network and cloud infrastructure platforms in the world, we've developed a truly revolutionary approach designed to facilitate scalable and secure connectivity services that are significantly more cost-effective and flexible than traditional services."

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between 86 premier colocation facilities across 11 U.S. markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About NantWorks

NantWorks, LLC, founded by renowned physician scientist and inventor of the first human nanoparticle chemotherapeutic agent Abraxane®, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, is the umbrella organization for the following entities: NantHealth, NantMobileHealth, NantOmics, NantBio, NantCell, NantPharma, NantCapital and NantCloud. Fact-based and solution-driven, each of NantWorks' division entities operates at the nexus of innovation and infrastructure. The core mission of NantWorks is convergence and a systems approach to human biology: to develop and deliver a diverse range of technologies that accelerates innovation, broaden the scope of scientific discovery, enhance ground-breaking research, and improve healthcare treatment for those in need. NantWorks is building an integrated fact-based, genomically and proteomically-informed, personalized approach to the delivery of care and the development of next generation diagnostics and therapeutics for life threatening diseases such as Cancer, Infectious Diseases and Alzheimer's. For more information please ‎www.nantworks.com and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter@ @DrPatSoonShiong.