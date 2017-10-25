PacketFabric Selects Aqua Comms' AEConnect to Further Extend Its Network Footprint

Strategic Partnership Also Expands Aqua Comms' Service Reach to 17 U.S. Markets and 150+ Colocation Facilities on the PacketFabric Network

DUBLIN, IRELAND--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - Aqua ("Aqua Comms"), the operator of Ireland's first dedicated subsea fibre-optic network interconnecting New York, Dublin and London, today announces that PacketFabric, the highly scalable network-as-a-service platform and member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, selects its America-Europe Connect ("AEConnect") subsea cable system to provision secure, low-latency transatlantic capacity and extend the reach of its disruptive Software-defined Networking (SDN) platform into Europe.

Aqua Comms' submarine cable system delivers advanced, high-quality connectivity from New York to Ireland with diverse backhaul fibre to additional Points of Presence (PoPs) in the U.S., Ireland and U.K. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale.

"Leveraging AEConnect to establish end-to-end high-capacity transatlantic connectivity extends the reach of our network to provide more customers with scalable, reliable and secure access to network and cloud environments in the U.S. as well as internationally," explains William Charnock, CEO, PacketFabric. "AEConnect's state-of-the-art technology allows PacketFabric to further future-proof our terabit-scale networking infrastructure as well as obtain additional route diversity for network reliability. The subsea cable system is a key part of our global connectivity strategy."

As part of the strategic partnership, Aqua Comms also utilizes the PacketFabric platform to extend the reach of its service footprint across the U.S. PacketFabric's scalable network facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between more than 150 premier colocation facilities across 17 U.S. markets. PacketFabric customers can now gain near-instantaneous access to transatlantic capacity on AEConnect from any location on its private and secure network.

"We're excited to partner with PacketFabric and help extend the international reach of its network with secure, low-latency connectivity via AEConnect," says Andy Hudson, Chief Networks Officer, Aqua Comms. "This mutually-beneficial partnership will also expand Aqua Comms' North American footprint, enabling us to serve a wider range of customers across the continental United States."

About Aqua Comms DAC

Aqua Comms DAC is the owner and operator of the transatlantic cable AEConnect and the Irish Sea cable CeltixConnect, and was established with a vision to build, acquire or merge with subsea fibre-optic cable networks to provide capacity networking solutions to the global media, content providers and IT companies. To learn more about Aqua Comms and its new transatlantic subsea cable system, AEConnect, visit www.AquaComms.com.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between more than 150 premier colocation facilities across 17 U.S. markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About NantWorks

NantWorks, LLC, is the umbrella organization for an ecosystem of companies committed to the convergence of 21st century innovative platforms to transform how we work, live and play: NantHealth, NantOmics, NantBioScience, NantCell and its affiliate NantKwest, NantPharma, NantMobile, NantStudio, NantCapital and NantCloud. Fact-based and solution driven, each of NantWorks' division companies operates at the intersection of innovation and infrastructure.

Founded by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, scientist and inventor of the first human nanoparticle chemotherapeutic agent Abraxane, the core mission for NantWorks is convergence: to develop and deliver a diverse range of technologies that accelerate innovation, broaden the scope of scientific discovery, enhance ground-breaking research, and improve healthcare treatment for those in need. NantWorks is building an integrated fact-based, genomically-informed, personalized approach to the delivery of care and the development of next generation diagnostics and therapeutics. For more information please visit www.nantworks.com and www.nanthealth.com and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter @Dr.PatSoonShiong