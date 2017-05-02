PagerDuty Announces Its Annual User Conference, Summit '17 and the Summit Series, Taking the Event Global

Gatherings will bring together innovators who are helping to redefine incident response and transform digital operations management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - PagerDuty, the leader in digital operations management, today announced its annual technology conference, PagerDuty Summit '17 that will take place September 6-7 at Pier 27 in San Francisco, CA. The company will also host its first global extension of the event, with a six-city tour. The PagerDuty Summit Series, which kicks off in Seattle on June 15, will offer what attendees love about the main conference: joining fellow innovative developers, DevOps and IT Ops practitioners and leaders for interactive discussions and educational sessions that influence the next stage of technology needed to manage customer experiences in the digital era. Register here to reserve your spot at the second annual PagerDuty Summit '17 or one of the Summit Series events.

"Many of today's modern businesses have increased their dependency on the cloud and complex application stacks, resulting in more IT incidents and transforming the operational value chain, which impacts revenue streams as well as customer experience," said Jennifer Tejada, Chief Executive Officer, PagerDuty. "With more than 8,500 customers working to address these challenges by leveraging PagerDuty, we are committed to empowering businesses to better understand events and incidents that impact them so they can prevent, as well as react and mobilize people faster. PagerDuty Summit brings this community together to share best practices, hear from industry experts, network with peers and take back actionable learnings. I look forward to sharing, participating and learning with this community of practitioners and leaders to transform how modern businesses create value via DevOps."

PagerDuty Summit '17 and Summit Series will unite the global developer, ITOps, DevOps and business leader communities to share best practices for tackling the top operational challenges facing today's digital businesses. Attendees of both events will hear from industry-recognized thought leaders, and walk away with new insight into how to mobilize their teams to quickly resolve IT incidents before they result in business impact.

PagerDuty Summit Series

The tour includes stops at the following cities and keynotes from PagerDuty Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Tejada and Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Alex Solomon:

Seattle, WA: June 15, 2017

London, United Kingdom: July 6, 2017

Sydney, Australia: August 1, 2017

Minneapolis, MN: September 28, 2017

New York, NY: October 19, 2017

Chicago, IL: November 2, 2017





PagerDuty Summit '17

Where: Pier 27, San Francisco

When: September 6-7, 2017

PagerDuty Summit '17 feature presentations include:

Adrian Cockcroft, Vice President of Cloud Architecture, Amazon Web Services: Cockcroft will share how developers are becoming more responsible for customer experience and the business as digital services are now essential to daily life both at work and at home.

Cockcroft will share how developers are becoming more responsible for customer experience and the business as digital services are now essential to daily life both at work and at home. Nicole Forsgren, CEO and Chief Scientist, DevOps Research and Assessment LLC: Forsgren will share insights into the key factors that are driving measurable change in technology transformations around the world. She will also explain the importance of knowing how and what to measure -- ensuring you catch successes and failures when they first show up, not just when they are epic.





Other Summit '17 event highlights include:

PagerDuty University

Coinciding with Summit '17, PagerDuty will offer educational programs to help customers sharpen their skills with in-depth workshops that include: Incident Responder Training, DevOps Best Practices, Building and Leading DevOps Culture, PagerDuty Configuration Training, PagerDuty Reporting Training and PagerDuty Advanced Best Practices. To sign up for PagerDuty University, select the appropriate boxes as you register for PagerDuty Summit '17.





Coinciding with Summit '17, PagerDuty will offer educational programs to help customers sharpen their skills with in-depth workshops that include: Incident Responder Training, DevOps Best Practices, Building and Leading DevOps Culture, PagerDuty Configuration Training, PagerDuty Reporting Training and PagerDuty Advanced Best Practices. To sign up for PagerDuty University, select the appropriate boxes as you register for PagerDuty Summit '17. PagerDuty Customer and Partner Awards

Presented each year at PagerDuty Summit, these awards honor the unique and inspiring ways customers use PagerDuty solutions and our partners who are going above and beyond expectations to deliver amazing experiences. The awards recognize achievements in innovation and transformation. The winners of the Innovation Awards and the Transformation Awards will be announced during the conference. Entries will be accepted through Monday, July 17th.





To view highlights from last year's event, visit the PagerDuty YouTube page.

PagerDuty will continue to announce additional speakers for its events over the coming weeks. Speaking proposals for each of the PagerDuty events are now being accepted here. All events, dates, topics and speakers may be subject to change.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty is the leading digital operations management platform for businesses. Through its SaaS-based platform, PagerDuty empowers developers, DevOps, IT operations and business leaders to prevent and resolve business-impacting incidents for exceptional customer experience. More than 8,000 small, mid-size and enterprise global customers such as Comcast, Lululemon, IBM and Panasonic use and trust PagerDuty to maximize their time and increase their business response and efficiency. When revenue and brand reputation depends on customer satisfaction, PagerDuty arms businesses with the insight to proactively manage incidents and events that may impact customers across their IT environment. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company was recently listed in the 2016 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500 and Forbes Cloud 100 lists.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners