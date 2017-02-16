PagerDuty Appoints Joe Sexton to Executive Advisory Board

Former AppDynamics Go-To-Market Leader Brings Experience Scaling High-Growth SaaS Companies to Help PagerDuty Further its Pursuit in Digital Operations Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - PagerDuty, the leader in digital operations management, today announced that it has appointed former AppDynamics executive Joe Sexton to its Executive Advisory Board. Joe's decades of global field operations, executive leadership experience and deep understanding of the enterprise technology landscape will support PagerDuty's strong continued customer and revenue growth and expansion into global markets.

"Joe has a brilliant record of success scaling high-performing companies. His mission-focused leadership and competitive spirit make him an exceptional advisor for PagerDuty as we enter our latest phase of growth," said Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty. "Joe brings to PagerDuty an unprecedented network, a unique perspective and is a value creator focused on business and customer success that resonates with practitioners through the C-suite. We're grateful to work with a technology industry expert like Joe who shares our vision as we continue to drive our growth in digital operations management."

Joe previously served as President of Worldwide Field Operations at application performance management company AppDynamics where he was responsible for the company's entire line of go-to-market functions, including sales, marketing, business development and customer success. As a result of Joe's sales expertise and leadership, AppDynamics experienced explosive enterprise software sales, propelling the company to its recent $3.7 billion acquisition by Cisco. He currently serves on the board of directors for SnapRoute and CrowdStrike, in addition to being an Executive in Residence at leading Venture Capital firms Greylock Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

"Today's digitally-driven organizations want to protect exceptional customer experiences and are looking for solutions that provide the insight needed for intelligent responses to critical disruptions. PagerDuty sits at the intersection of these trends and with experienced leadership is well-positioned to disrupt an even larger addressable market by driving growth and new revenue opportunities for its strong customer base," said Joe Sexton. "PagerDuty's innovative offering is easy to use and delivers the increased IT and business operational efficiencies that employees require to confidently do their job."

Prior to his role at AppDynamics, Joe was the Executive Vice President of Global Sales at McAfee, Inc., where he managed a team of 2,000 people and doubled the company's sales, resulting in a $7.7 billion acquisition by Intel. Before joining McAfee, Joe also served as Senior Vice President of the Americas at Mercury Interactive, where he established the company's leadership in the enterprise market and tripled sales to $1 billion to support a successful acquisition by Hewlett Packard for $4.5 billion. Earlier in his career, Joe held a number of executive sales positions at EMC, Integrated Concepts, and CA Technologies.

"Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of working with a number of companies that outperformed aggressive goals to achieve category leadership," said Sexton. "PagerDuty shares similar qualities to these companies and demonstrates the potential to dominate expanding market opportunities. I am enthused to be working with Jennifer and her customer-obsessed team to scale the use of PagerDuty globally."

