PagerDuty Continues Global Expansion into EMEA, Opens London Office

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - PagerDuty, the global leader in Digital Operations Management, today announced the launch of its local presence in Europe with the opening of a London office, led by the appointment of former EMC executive, Steve Barrett. This launch further strengthens the company's global momentum and rapid growth including top talent, customer wins and new capabilities in machine learning and advanced response automation.

"The launch of PagerDuty UK is a natural next step supported by exceptional existing customers across the region. The UK has long been a market of early adopters and innovators and we are excited to help continue to drive that," said Jennifer Tejada, PagerDuty CEO. "I am humbled to see our team grow, continue to exceed expectations and deliver world-class technology impacting hundreds of thousands of people daily."

According to the PagerDuty State of Digital Operations: United Kingdom report, there is a significant opportunity for organisations to improve operational support for the complex challenges faced by IT and DevOps teams, in order to meet the rising expectations consumers expect from digital services. In fact, 81.2 percent of UK consumers reported they would wait just one minute or less for a slow or unresponsive application before leaving to use a different app or service. Even more detrimental to a business's bottom line, 67.1 percent of respondents said they were likely to never use a slow or unresponsive app or website again. Meanwhile, nearly all IT personnel -- 87.4 percent -- said their organisations take more than five minutes to resolve IT incidents that impact consumer-facing digital services. This discrepancy in expectations and ability to resolve a disruption means major impact to business. IT respondents ranked "Loss in Revenue" as the primary source of downtime costs and more than one third of respondents (35.5 percent) said that on average, one hour of downtime costs their organisation between £500,000 to £5 million.

With more than 1,700 enterprise customers across EMEA, with 600 in the UK alone, and the key insights from PagerDuty's recent UK survey, it is clear there is a strong demand for a proactive approach to empowering IT and DevOps with the right tools to meet the rising expectations of customer experiences.

Joining PagerDuty as Head of EMEA, Steve Barrett brings more than 20 years of leadership and enterprise software sales. He has proven success leading fast-growth teams and will lead PagerDuty's expansion in the region to grow and scale support for European customers locally. Previously, Barrett was Regional Vice President of Salesforce Commerce Cloud UK, and prior to that lead direct and channel sales for Dell EMC and Bottomline Technologies.

"PagerDuty's customer-first approach to Digital Operations Management is already bringing significant value to our UK customers, and with the release of event intelligence and machine learning into our technology, I believe PagerDuty is uniquely positioned in EMEA to handle the rapid expansion of organisations' digital services and operational needs," said Steve Barrett, PagerDuty's Head of EMEA. "I've been fortunate in my career to see first-hand the digital transformation in the payments, finance, manufacturing and commerce industries across EMEA. Such transformation has helped me understand the pressures this puts on IT operations and the developer communities. The rapid expansion of digital services in the region has been driven by an exponential increase in consumer expectations. This has created an urgency in the EMEA market to digitise operations in an attempt to keep ahead of consumer demands. I am thrilled to join PagerDuty and lead this charge across the entire EMEA region."

With more than 10,000 customers globally, PagerDuty helps companies around the world deliver exceptional customer experiences through Digital Operations Management. With the most recent announcement addressing the new challenges resulting from the complexities of the increasing digitalization across all touchpoints of the business, PagerDuty allows organisations split-second action to restore interruptions to critical services in minutes, significantly reducing customer abandonment and revenue impact.

