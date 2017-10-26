PagerDuty Deepens Canadian Roots, Expands Presence in Toronto

Company Launches Aggressive Regional Hiring Strategy to Support Customer Growth and Better Meet Demand for Digital Operations Management Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - Today at PagerDuty Summit Series: Toronto, the global leader in Digital Operations Management announced plans to grow its presence in Canada and continue its international expansion. The expansion comes on the heels of exponential global demand for the category-leading PagerDuty Digital Operations Management platform, which has over 10,000 customers.

"PagerDuty is doubling down on our commitment to customers in Canada," said Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty. "We have seen tremendous growth in the region as organizations have turned to us for solutions to streamline their digital operations. We believe in the strong talent economy in Canada and Toronto, and are thrilled to expand our investment as a strategic partner and employer here."

Originally founded in Toronto, PagerDuty's Canadian headquarters now boasts a team of 70 employees with plans to hire even more new employees in the coming year.

"Canada has always been an important part of PagerDuty's DNA. When we first started out, Toronto was not known as a hotbed of innovation for creative startups, but the engineering talent coming out of the University of Waterloo was -- and still is -- second to none," said Alex Solomon, CTO and co-founder of PagerDuty. "We're thrilled to continue building on our company's Canadian heritage while further cementing our presence in one of the biggest tech hubs in North America. With an even larger team, we will be able to better meet the IT needs of Canada's top technology companies and digitally transforming enterprises."

Toronto was recently named the fastest growing tech market in North America, beating out other technology strongholds like San Francisco and New York City. The city ranks as North America's fourth largest tech talent market, with over 212,000 tech workers, drawing the attention of emerging startups and Bay Area technology giants alike. This is due in part to broader community support from the Government of Ontario. When PagerDuty started looking for an Eastern time zone location for expansion, the Ministry of Economic Development and Growth for the government of Ontario provided invaluable assistance.

"It has been incredibly rewarding to see our tech community blossom over the years, as innovative companies like PagerDuty continue to put down roots and create more jobs in Ontario," said Brad Duguid, Ontario Minister of Economic Development and Growth. "We're proud of the traction PagerDuty has achieved in Canada and look forward to working with the company as it continues to expand."

