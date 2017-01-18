PagerDuty Extends Leadership Team to Propel its Momentum in Digital Operations Following A Record Year of Growth

Seasoned industry veterans strengthen bench across finance, operations, sales and products to support its mission to set the standard for digital operations management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - PagerDuty, the leader in digital operations management, today announced the appointment of executive industry veteran Steven Gatoff as chief financial officer; Howard Wilson as chief commercial officer; and Steven Chung as senior vice president of worldwide sales. Senior leader Rachel Obstler joins as vice president of products and Jeremy Kmet as vice president of commercial sales. The appointment of these leaders across finance, operations, sales and products reflects the company's focus on driving further innovation and rapid growth in digital operations management.

The company has experienced significant growth, adding more than 2,400 customers to its roster and hiring more than 100 new employees across various departments in 2016. Many of the world's leading organizations -- from financial services to retail and beyond -- use PagerDuty. The addition of these leaders underscores the company's continued commitment to support its expanding global customer base.

"We are experiencing unprecedented growth across all segments of our customer base resulting from the proliferation of digital services and an increasing reliance on effective IT operations," said Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty. "This requires an experienced, diverse team that is both nimble and seasoned to stay ahead of the evolving needs of our customers. Our new leaders bring high energy, dynamic leadership skills and proven track records in achieving aggressive growth and global expansion at the helm of innovative SaaS companies. Together, their leadership complements our current team whom we credit with our success. They bring the integral skills, networks and experience required to achieve our ambitious growth objectives and commitment to demonstrating value for our customers. I'm thrilled to welcome our new leaders to the team as we continue to innovate for our customers and community and extend our market leadership in digital operations management."

PagerDuty's new executive appointments strengthen the company's leadership team with impressive experience from top global technology companies:

Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer - Gatoff joins PagerDuty with expertise in building capital-efficient organizations and driving operational change for technology companies. Before joining PagerDuty, Gatoff led Rapid7's successful, oversubscribed IPO and grew publicly-traded SaaS company iPass' stockholder value by four times during his tenure. Gatoff also held financial executive roles at United Online, Sterling Commerce and VeriSign. He began his career in investment banking. At PagerDuty, Gatoff is responsible for all financial operations to enable growth.





Gatoff joins PagerDuty with expertise in building capital-efficient organizations and driving operational change for technology companies. Before joining PagerDuty, Gatoff led Rapid7's successful, oversubscribed IPO and grew publicly-traded SaaS company iPass' stockholder value by four times during his tenure. Gatoff also held financial executive roles at United Online, Sterling Commerce and VeriSign. He began his career in investment banking. At PagerDuty, Gatoff is responsible for all financial operations to enable growth. Howard Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer - Wilson joins PagerDuty as Chief Commercial Officer. In his new role, he is responsible for enabling business operations and IT to support scale, expansion and growth. He will oversee customer operations including customer support, customer success and professional services. Wilson recently served as the general manager for Digital Experience SaaS products at Dynatrace. He has more than 20 years' experience in the software industry driving transformation in public and private companies, optimizing for performance and increasing company value. He has held executive roles including Chief Operating Officer of Keynote, leading commercial operations at Ventyx/ABB Enterprise Software and various leadership roles with Oracle in Asia-Pacific.





Wilson joins PagerDuty as Chief Commercial Officer. In his new role, he is responsible for enabling business operations and IT to support scale, expansion and growth. He will oversee customer operations including customer support, customer success and professional services. Wilson recently served as the general manager for Digital Experience SaaS products at Dynatrace. He has more than 20 years' experience in the software industry driving transformation in public and private companies, optimizing for performance and increasing company value. He has held executive roles including Chief Operating Officer of Keynote, leading commercial operations at Ventyx/ABB Enterprise Software and various leadership roles with Oracle in Asia-Pacific. Steven Chung, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales - With more than 20 years of experience in leading companies and bringing multiple-channels to market, Chung brings to PagerDuty his vast knowledge of global expansion and managing high sales volume, as well as enterprise sales teams. Most recently, Chung served as Chief Revenue Officer of global SaaS company OneLogin. Prior to that, he led worldwide sales at Demandware, where he scaled the business after its IPO to over $300 million in revenue and its recent $2.8 billion dollar acquisition by Salesforce.com. Chung has held senior revenue leadership roles for public companies like Symantec and MicroStrategy. In his new role, Chung will lead all facets of PagerDuty's revenue generation, including partner operations, international expansion and worldwide sales enablement.





PagerDuty's additions to its senior leadership bench further position the company to accelerate its continued innovation and growth in the market:

Rachel Obstler, Vice President of Products - With more than 15 years of experience in the software and wireless industry, Obstler leads product strategy, prioritization and execution for PagerDuty. She brings world-class experience in building and bringing products to market. Obstler recently served as vice president of Mobile Testing at Dynatrace, responsible for the general management of the mobile testing products, sales, engineering and services organizations. Prior to this, she served in various product leadership roles at Telephia Inc., Metawave, and other wireless technology companies. Obstler started her career working at Lucent Technologies, where she managed and launched a billion-dollar product line of CDMA Base Stations.





With more than 15 years of experience in the software and wireless industry, Obstler leads product strategy, prioritization and execution for PagerDuty. She brings world-class experience in building and bringing products to market. Obstler recently served as vice president of Mobile Testing at Dynatrace, responsible for the general management of the mobile testing products, sales, engineering and services organizations. Prior to this, she served in various product leadership roles at Telephia Inc., Metawave, and other wireless technology companies. Obstler started her career working at Lucent Technologies, where she managed and launched a billion-dollar product line of CDMA Base Stations. Jeremy Kmet, Vice President of Commercial Sales - With over 20 years of experience with some of the most innovative, customer-focused technology companies, Kmet will join PagerDuty leading the commercial sales organization. Most recently, he was responsible for Zendesk's North America sales organization including sales development, SMB sales and strategic accounts. Prior to that, he built successful high growth sales teams at Docusign, Desk.com and Salesforce.com.





2016 was a banner year for PagerDuty as digital businesses leveraged more complex systems than ever before, driving the need for streamlined IT operations in support of larger business initiatives. As the proliferation of digital services continues, the newest additions to PagerDuty's pedigreed leadership team will play a significant role in the company's continued momentum and aggressive customer and partner acquisition goals for 2017.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty is the leading digital operations management platform for businesses. PagerDuty empowers developers, DevOps, IT operations and business leaders with the insight to intelligently respond to critical disruptions for exceptional customer experience. Over 8,000 small, mid-size and enterprise global customers such as Comcast, eHarmony, Slack and Lululemon use and trust PagerDuty to increase business response and efficiency. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company was recently included in the 2016 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500 and Forbes Cloud 100 lists. Try PagerDuty for free at www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.