PagerDuty to Lead Discussions on Managing Your Digital Operations, Diversity in Tech and DevOps Best Practices Across Various Industry Events in Q4 2017

Jennifer Tejada, PagerDuty CEO, to Keynote Alongside Executives from GitHub, Twilio, MongoDB and More

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - PagerDuty, the global leader in Digital Operations Management, today announced it will lead discussions on digital transformation, diversity in tech, building successful businesses, and developer best practices at some of the world's largest and most important technology conferences and events over the next quarter. Starting with PagerDuty Summit in New York -- the fifth stop of the company's six-city industry roadshow -- PagerDuty will bring together innovators helping to reimagine operations and transform their digital operations management. PagerDuty will also speak alongside industry leaders, experts and venture capitalists from some of the most innovative startups to the world's largest enterprise organizations at upcoming industry events including Bloomberg Live, Dreamforce, A16z Summit and more.

You can find PagerDuty at the following upcoming events:

Where: PagerDuty Summit New York

When: October 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET

PagerDuty Sessions/Talks: Jennifer Tejada will deliver a keynote on the opportunity and trends in digital operations management. She will share insight on how developers and operations teams must rethink their roles to close the gap between technology delivery and customer expectations, and help reduce future customer impacting incidents. Michael Makar, Senior IT Manager at the World Bank Group, will present how PagerDuty enabled World Bank to visualize data across their integrations and effectively collaborate across their organization of 500+ IT people. Zane Lackey, Founder and Chief Security Officer at Signal Sciences, will be talking about "Lessons Learned Embracing DevOps + Security." He will share how the shift to DevOps can make you safer and provide improved visibility and iterative feedback loops. John Allspaw, former Chief Technology Officer at Etsy, will share insights from the recent "The STELLA Report," which provides highly actionable lessons learned around coping with complexity, based on real outages that took place at IBM, Etsy, IEX, and Ohio State University. He'll discuss the implications of this research and how organizations can leverage learnings to optimize incident response practices and toolchains.





Where: Bloomberg Live: The CIO Exchange, New York, NY

When: October 25, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET

PagerDuty Sessions/Talks: PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada will join executives from MongoDB and Pluralsight on the panel, "Building the Plane While Flying It." The panel will focus on the methods used to migrate employees toward embracing new technology, how enterprise companies can promote a learning culture, as well as maximize productivity of their development teams .





Where: PagerDuty Summit Toronto

When: October 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET

PagerDuty Sessions/Talks: Jennifer Tejada will deliver the keynote on the factors driving digital growth in Canada and share key insights into ways developers, IT operations and the lines of business within organizations can collaborate to reduce customer impacting incidents. Ken Rose, Senior Tech Lead at Shopify will present on how Shopify uses PagerDuty to track their system health and metrics to deliver exceptional customer experiences across their digital channels.





Where: Dreamforce, San Francisco, CA

When: November 6 at 1:30 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. PT

PagerDuty Sessions/Talks: Jennifer Tejada will join female leaders Irene Bara, CEO of Speck, and Erin Reilly, GM of Twilio, on the panel, "Secrets to Building and Sustaining a Successful Startup." The panel, moderated by Magdalena Yesil, Founder of Broadway Angels, will explore how each person has built their businesses, the technology and tools that helped them scale, and how to keep up with the fast pace of living life in the limelight. Panel Location: San Francisco Marriott Marquis Hotel, Club Room





Where: A16z Summit, Las Vegas, NV

When: November 13-15, 2017

PagerDuty Sessions/Talks: Jennifer Tejada will join CEOs from Gigster, DigitalOcean, and GitHub on a panel moderated by Peter Levine and Andreessen Horowitz titled, "For and By Developers." The panel will focus on the best practices and requirements for maximizing the productivity of developers and discuss their changing role. Panel Location: Encore





Where: AWS re:Invent, Las Vegas, NV

When: November 29, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. PT

PagerDuty Sessions/Talks: Mark Gabbard, Product Marketing Director at PagerDuty, will speak in a demo session, "Cloud Migration and DevOps: Four Ways to Accelerate Your Transformation." This session will share how businesses have used PagerDuty to help them transition to the cloud by using data found in AWS CloudWatch and legacy on-premises tools, effectively adopting the agility of DevOps culture, and empowering teams to take the right action at the right time. Panel Location: Venetian, Level 1, Expo Hall Kumo Theater PagerDuty Booth #: 2628

When: November 29, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. PT

