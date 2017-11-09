Leader in Digital Operations Management Attributes Revenue Growth to Continuous Product Innovation and Increased Customer Adoption, Led by CEO Jennifer Tejada

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - For a second straight year, PagerDuty, the global leader in Digital Operations Management, today announced it ranked 142 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy technology companies in North America. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years, from 2013 to 2016.

"Being recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is an honor and validation of our team's strong performance and dedication to delivering a distinguished, customer-centric, modern incident management and digital operations solution for our 10,000 customers worldwide," said Jennifer Tejada, PagerDuty CEO. "Expanding our global presence further enables us to empower the world's most iconic brands and their teams in their digital transformation journeys."

From 2013 to 2016 PagerDuty grew significantly, adding both customers and new talent. PagerDuty now has 10,000 customers to date, including over 50 of the Fortune 100. Other milestones in 2016 included the appointment of SaaS industry veteran Jennifer Tejada as CEO. Under Tejada's leadership, PagerDuty has built a talented bench of exceptional employees across the business and launched new product innovations such as the introduction of the PagerDuty Operations Command Console and Intelligence Applications. PagerDuty also launched the company's first industry conference, PagerDuty Summit. Overall, companies recognized in the Technology Fast 500 achieved revenue growth ranging from 135 percent to 59,093 percent from 2013 to 2016, with median growth of 380 percent.

PagerDuty's recognition from Deloitte follows on the heels of high profile acknowledgments including making the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list, winning TechTarget's Modern Infrastructure Awards, being honored with several Stevie Awards and being named a finalist in the TIMMY Awards for Best Tech Workplace for Diversity.

"Emerging growth companies are powering innovation in the broader economy. The growth rates delivered by the companies on this year's North America Technology Fast 500 ranking are a bright spot for the capital markets and a strong indicator that the emerging growth technology sector will continue to deliver a strong return on investment," said Heather Gates, national managing director of Deloitte & Touche LLP's emerging growth company practice. "Deloitte is dedicated to supporting the best and brightest companies of the future in the emerging growth company sector. We are proud to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of this year's Fast 500 winners."

PagerDuty is the leading digital operations management platform for businesses. Through its SaaS-based platform, PagerDuty empowers developers, DevOps, IT operations and business leaders to prevent and resolve business-impacting incidents for exceptional customer experience. More than 10,000 small, mid-size and enterprise global customers such as Lululemon, IBM and Panasonic use and trust PagerDuty to maximize their time and increase their business response and efficiency.

About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

