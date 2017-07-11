PagerDuty Recognized by Forbes Cloud 100 for Second Consecutive Year, Advances to the 41st Position and the Top 50

Digital operations management leader named a top 100 private cloud company for continued excellence and momentum in cloud computing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - PagerDuty, the leader in digital operations management, today announced it has been recognized in the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 for the second year in a row. Developed in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners, the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 is the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. PagerDuty was ranked #41 in the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100. The company moved up 14 positions from its #55 ranking in 2016. PagerDuty will be celebrated tonight in San Francisco at The Cloud 100 Celebration, an exclusive event hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Forbes and Salesforce Ventures.

"We're honored to be recognized for the second consecutive year as an impressive company, during an explosive, disruptive time in our industry. Our commitment to providing digital businesses with the visibility, insights and action needed to deliver a superior customer experience is fueled by our inclusive, innovative, collaborative and hungry culture," said Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty. "Our advancement to the top 50 acknowledges the PagerDuty team's collective efforts to listen hard to our customers and build agile solutions that provide developers, IT and operations teams with the right context and workflows that help manage incidents and empower our customers to focus on what matters as digital disruption impacts business. It's also a great honor to be the second top women-led company on the list."

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100, Forbes' data partner, Bessemer Venture Partners, received hundreds of submissions from the top cloud startups. With that data, the Forbes Cloud 100 judge panel, made up of a majority of public cloud company CEOs, was then responsible for selecting and ranking the top 100 companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), people and culture (15%) and market leadership (35%), which the judge panel then weighed to select, score and rank the winners.

"Our inaugural Cloud 100 list showed the tech and venture capital community just how many standout private cloud companies there are to watch, and this year's list is no exception," said Forbes editor of the Cloud 100 list Alex Konrad. "Forbes has a keen eye for businesses, and combining that with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures' deep knowledge of the cloud industry, any company's inclusion on the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list is cause to celebrate."

"These companies are leading the cloud technology revolution!" said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The founders and teams behind the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 companies are of another caliber and we are beyond excited to celebrate the hard work and enormous value these companies are creating as they propel the trillion-dollar software industry forward."

"The business opportunity for cloud computing is tremendous as the spend on cloud computing and the rate of adoption continues to grow and advance the ecosystem," said John Somorjai, EVP Salesforce Ventures and Corporate Development. "We're thrilled to highlight the potential of these top-tier private companies in the field and see where they take their businesses and the economies around the world."

This recent industry accolade follows PagerDuty's gold win for the American Business Awards in the New Product of the Year - IT Service Management Solution category and silver win for the Network Product Guide's 2017 IT World Awards in the Best Product or Service of the Year category for cloud computing/SaaS. PagerDuty's CEO Jennifer Tejada was also named a gold winner for the Network Product Guide's 2017 CEO World Awards in the Female CEO of the Year category for her focus on customer success.

The Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the July 27, 2017 issue of Forbes magazine.

