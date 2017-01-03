Paladin Energy Limited: Inaccurate Media Articles

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Paladin Energy Ltd ("Paladin" or the "Company") ( ASX : PDN) (TSX: PDN) notes that it has been pointed out to it that there have been inaccurate trade journal articles, blog posts and other media reports concerning its announcement of 28 December 2016 (EDF Long-Term Off-Take Contract Update). The announcement updated the market on the contractual process to determine the value of EDF's security and the consequences of that process. More than one article incorrectly states that Paladin may expect to receive some additional funds from EDF at this time, which is incorrect. We encourage stakeholders and media to refer to the Company's announcements and direct any questions for points of clarification to Paladin.

Yours faithfully

Paladin Energy Ltd

ALEXANDER MOLYNEUX

CEO

ACN 061 681 098