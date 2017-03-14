Paladin Security Group Acquires Concord Security

Local security firms merge to form security super company

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Paladin Security Group announced today, that effective March 1st, 2017, it has acquired Concord Security & Parking. The two organizations, which have been Canadian success stories for decades, have combined their award-winning entities and similar corporate cultures to further increase their impact in the Canadian security marketplace.

Paladin now has over 10,000 employees throughout nine provinces in Canada and sixteen states in America. Its well-resourced offices in Victoria, Vancouver, Kamloops, Kelowna, Prince George, Red Deer, Edmonton, and Calgary will serve to enhance the local support and services available to all Concord team members and clients.

"This is Western Canada's two best security companies coming together. After admiring Concord's operations for many years, it is fantastic to be able to welcome their entire team into the Paladin family. We have 12 offices throughout BC and Alberta, and now our employees will have more opportunities than ever before to grow their careers within our combined organization," stated Chad Kalyk, Paladin's Executive Vice President of BC & Southern Alberta.

"Concord has many long-term employees and clients, whom we highly value. When we considered the many options for a business merger, one of our primary concerns was to maintain the excellent relationship we have with both employees and clients. Throughout many discussions, it became apparent that Paladin was the best fit for these goals and is clearly the best business choice. We are very proud to do this deal with Ashley Cooper, Chad Kalyk and their team at Paladin," said John Henry, Concord's President. Mark Forward, Concord's Vice President added, "During my 25 years with Concord, we have always seen Paladin as our primary competitor. It is amazing to join forces and gain access to their knowledge and resources which will only help enhance the services we offer to our employees and clients."

Ashley Cooper, Paladin Security's CEO commented on the merger, sharing, "This is an exciting time for our company. Through the merger of Paladin and Concord, our valued team members will have more opportunities for career advancement, and our clients will literally have the industry's foremost security experts at their disposal. We are confident that this merger will improve the quality of service offerings available to customers nation-wide."

Currently, Paladin is in an active growth period with the merger of Concord being the fourth completed acquisition since December 2016. In over 40 years of operation, Paladin's business model has allowed the company to strategically align with organizations that have brought value to both its employees and clients from coast to coast. Concord Security & its Concord Parking division have been key leaders in the British Columbian and Alberta marketplaces for over 30 years and in joining the Paladin Security Group, the best practices of both companies will be united.

About Paladin Security

Paladin Security was established in 1976 as a provider of basic security guard services. Over its 40 years of operation, Paladin has grown into the largest privately-owned, full-service security company in Canada. With 26 offices from coast to coast, Paladin integrates trained security professionals with state-of-the-art technology and specialty services. In doing so, this creates leading, award-winning programs that meet the needs of a diverse but demanding client base. Paladin is proudly one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Gold Standard, and its unique, Most Admired Corporate Culture (Waterstone Human Capital) is unmatched within the security industry.

About Concord Security

Concord Security Corporation is a B.C. owned and operated security firm that has been providing a full range of security services in Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Prince George, Calgary, Red Deer and across Western Canada since 1983. With over 200 clients and 1400 employees, Concord Security has been named one of the four largest security guard companies in BC by Business in Vancouver for 5 consecutive years.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/14/11G133052/Images/ChadKalyk_Headshot-16d796188b1cbeb384286a517fecbceb.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/14/11G133052/Images/ConcordSecurity_Photoshoot_Feature-400x310-f77534cd2a03a3718bebc1cc110009d4.jpg