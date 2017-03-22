Paladin Security Merges With Criterion Security, Forming PalAmerican Security

Canadian grown company brings award-winning approach to the US marketplace

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Paladin Security announced today that it has acquired American company Criterion Security, forming security super-company, PalAmerican Security. The marriage between organizations will immediately increase service offerings and company reach as one of North America's largest independent security firms. The company will continue to operate as Paladin Security in Canada.

Paladin Security has been a leader in the Canadian security market for over 40 years. As one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Gold Standard, Paladin is driven by the success of its people and the unique corporate culture which is embraced from coast to coast.

Ashley Cooper, CEO of Paladin Security and PalAmerican Security, shared his perspective on the birth of the new brand, saying, "We could not be more thrilled about the creation of PalAmerican Security. In combining the integrity and synergy of two leading brands, we are ensuring the best opportunities for both our clients and our people. What makes us different is that we are not a private equity backed company that is in this for the short term. We are employee owned and operated with all of our owners working full time in the business to ensure we make long term decisions for the betterment of our clients and our people. I am excited for what we will be able to achieve together, and with the growth of PalAmerican, we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standard to motivate our people and continue down the path of constant and never ending improvement."

Don MacAlister, COO of Paladin Security and PalAmerican Security added, "PalAmerican will offer specialized services and security programs that are unique within the US security market. Our clients will literally have the industry's foremost security experts in North America at their disposal and we are confident that it will change the face of the security industry."

A key element that has differentiated Paladin over the years from other companies is its industry leading training programs. Paladin offers advanced programs both in class and online to ensure its security professionals have the opportunity to continuously learn and grow. Through the strong emphasis on employee engagement, clients, in turn, receive premium service that exceeds expectations. This approach will lead the best practices for PalAmerican Security, which is now operating in 16 states across the US.

Robert Buchanan, President, PalAmerican Security commented on the merger, sharing, "As owners of Criterion Security, we are honored that Paladin Security, the premier security company in Canada, has selected us as their American partners. The merger of these two security companies has resulted in the best security platform in the US, PalAmerican Security. Through combined best practices, PalAmerican will enhance opportunities for employees and resources for our valued clients nation-wide."

Currently, Paladin Security is in an active growth period. The Criterion Security merger and formation of PalAmerican Security is one of five acquisitions since the beginning of 2017. Paladin Security now employs over 10,000 people between its companies in North America. Building on the history and strength of combined organizations, PalAmerican Security has the vision, resources, talent and dedication to change the way people think about security.

About PalAmerican Security

Building on a history of exceptional industry experience, Criterion Security, America's leading Healthcare, Government and Corporate security company, has joined forces with Paladin Security to create PalAmerican, one of North America's largest independent security "super" firms. PalAmerican is dedicated to the protection of people, assets and information and is committed to providing a safe environment for the employees, tenants and visitors at its clients' facilities. With decades of experience, combined with exceptional security personnel training and innovative security solutions, clients receive access to a knowledge base and technical skill set that covers all aspects of security.

About Paladin Security

Paladin Security was established in 1976 as a provider of basic security guard services. Over its 40 years of operation, Paladin has grown into the largest privately-owned, full-service security company in Canada. With 26 offices from coast to coast, Paladin integrates trained security professionals with state-of-the-art technology and specialty services. In doing so, this creates leading, award-winning programs that meet the needs of a diverse and sophisticated client base. Paladin is proudly one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Gold Standard, and its unique, Most Admired Corporate Culture (Waterstone Human Capital) is unmatched within the security industry.

About Criterion Security

Criterion Security has built its business on a combined 150 years of experience shared amongst its leadership team. Criterion's mission is to provide clients with highly professional, personalized security programs that protect property, assets, employees and brand while also supporting greater cost effectiveness and efficiency.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/22/11G133772/Images/PalAmericanSecurity_Guard-7addcc3057b0b4b19b8e7104fbb1b752.jpeg