Palamina Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) - Palamina Corp. (TSX VENTURE:PA) has granted 910,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company under its Stock Option Plan. All options are exercisable at $0.22 per common share. The options granted to officers and directors expire in 5 years and the options granted to consultants expire in 2 years.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina is directed by a group of proven mine finders focused on securing and holding advanced mining assets in the America's. Palamina has 100% interest in three exploration projects in Mexico. Palamina has 22,574,713 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA.

