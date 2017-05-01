The Paley Center for Media Selects Master of None and Scandal as Part of Its 2017 PaleyLive NY Summer Season

Paley Center Members Will Have First Opportunity to Purchase Tickets to Both Programs Before the General Public Starting on May 3, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - The Paley Center for Media today announced that it has selected two highly acclaimed programs to join its PaleyLive NY Summer season: ABC's Scandal: 6 Finale Screening & Discussion on Thursday, May 18, and Netflix's Master of None: A Conversation with Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang on Friday, June 9. A limited number of tickets will be available for sale to both of these highly anticipated programs, with tickets first available to Paley Patron, Supporting, and Individual Members.

All PaleyLive programs are chosen by the Paley Center to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, but also for their ability to educate and entertain the public.

"This summer we're thrilled to bring the cast of Scandal on stage for the season finale, as well as hear Aziz Ansari's thoughts on Master of None's highly anticipated second season," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "These two incredible programs are part of the many reasons why PaleyLive leads the way in offering the most unique experiences for television fans looking to engage in intimate and lively conversations with the stars of their favorite television programs."

The Ultimate Scandal Watch Party: Season Six Finale with the Cast at Paley Center NY

Thursday, May 18, 2017

6:20 pm

The Paley Center will view premiere the highly anticipated Scandal season finale, and will welcome the cast at the conclusion of the episode. Guests of the evening will have the rare opportunity to hear the cast's immediate reaction to the finale, their thoughts on the season, and engage in a Q & A with the cast. Scheduled to appear are Kerry Washington ("Olivia Pope"), Guillermo Diaz ("Huck"), Darby Stanchfield ("Abby Whelan"), Katie Lowes ("Quinn Perkins"), Tony Goldwyn ("President Fitzgerald Grant") Jeff Perry ("Cyrus Been"), Bellamy Young ("Melllie Grant"), Joshua Malina ("David Rosen"), Scott Foley ("Jake Ballard"), Cornelius Smith Jr. ("Marcus Walker"), and Joe Morton ("Rowan Pope"). Please go to paley.me/scandal to become a Paley Member for first ticket access.

Master of None: A Conversation with Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang

Friday, June 9, 2017

6:30 pm

As Netflix's Emmy award-winning series Master of None returns for its second season, join creators Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang for a special screening and a discussion about the creation and impact of this timely, provocative program. Guests will view an episode selected by Aziz Ansari, immediately followed by a discussion with Ansari and Alan Yang. Additional participants will be announced at a later date. Please go to paley.me/aziz to become a Paley Member for first ticket access.

Tickets to both events will be available for sale to Paley Patron & Supporting Members on Wednesday, May 3, at 12:00 pm; Individual Members on Thursday, May 4 at 12:00 pm; and to the general public on Friday, May 5, at 12:00 pm. Non-Paley members are strongly encouraged to sign up for Paley Center Membership as these programs often sell out during the Member purchase period. For more information on this and other benefits of Paley Membership, please visit paley.me/join.

About The Paley Center for Media

