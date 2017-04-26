Pam Dodrill Joins Skilljar as New VP Customer Success

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Skilljar, a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) platform for enterprises and their customers, announced today that Pam Dodrill has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Success. As Skilljar continues to take on new clients and business partners, Dodrill will be leading the Customer Success team and playing a key role in achieving the company's long-term customer engagement goals.

Dodrill joins Skilljar with over 25 years of experience advocating for customers at tech companies such as ServiceMax, Zendesk, Oracle, and Salesforce. Over the course of her career, she has worked across multiple customer success functions including training, technical support, implementation, sales and product marketing. At Skilljar, she will be leading the Customer Success team to bring the industry's best practices to the company's engaged and successful customer community.

"I've struggled for years with balancing a phenomenal customer experience with a cost effective approach," says Dodrill. "Skilljar helps solve this problem by providing Customer Success teams with the insights they need to build a data-driven education program that spans the customer lifecycle. I'm thrilled to be leading a team that enables customers to deliver flexible and seamless training programs, which minimize frustration and allow them to focus on their business' success."

"I'm so excited to welcome Pam to our executive team," says Sandi Lin, co-founder and CEO of Skilljar. "We are committed to delivering a world-class onboarding, training, and success program for our customers -- and Pam is the perfect person to help us achieve that vision."

Skilljar was awarded the 2016 and 2015 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology awards for "Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training."

About Skilljar

Skilljar is a cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS) for companies to educate their customers and partners. The online training platform accelerates customer onboarding and engagement by enabling multimedia course creation, an intuitive and mobile-responsive learning environment, and automated CRM data integrations. Founded in 2013, the company is located in Seattle, WA and backed by Trilogy Equity Partners. For more information, visit www.skilljar.com