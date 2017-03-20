Pan Global Resources announces the engagement of investor relations consultant

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PGZ) is pleased to announce the engagement of Michelle Borromeo to provide media and investor relations services to the Company. Ms. Borromeo has been retained on a twelve-month contract basis to develop and execute a comprehensive investor relations and communications program, to assist in market awareness efforts, assist management in developing a strategy to enhance and expand the Company's exposure, and support corporate development initiatives. Ms. Borromeo is a seasoned investor relations executive with over 10 years experience in the mining and oil and gas industry. She has many deep-rooted relationships in the financial community both in North America and Internationally. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biology and Minor in Geology from Simon Fraser University.

Ms. Borromeo shall receive a monthly remuneration of $3,000 per month as well as an option to purchase 200,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options") at an exercise price of $0.10 per share under the terms of the stock option plan of the Company. The Options will vest in stages over the length of the Term. 25% of the total number of Options granted will vest immediately. 25% of the total number of Options granted would vest three months after the date of grant and an additional 25% of the total number of Options granted will vest on each three month anniversary thereafter.

The agreement between the Company and Ms Borromeo is renewable and can be terminated by either party on 30 days written notice. The agreement and the grant of the Options are subject to regulatory approval.

Shares Issued and Outstanding: 60,085,387

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.