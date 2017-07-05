Pan Orient Energy Corp.: AYU-1X Drilling Update

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - Pan Orient Energy Corp. ("Pan Orient" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:POE) is providing an operations update.

INDONESIA

East Jabung PSC (Pan Orient 49% & Non Operator)

The operator of the East Jabung PSC has advised that the commencement of the AYU-1X exploration well has been revised to July 20, 2017 as a result of delays experienced during Ramadan.

It is anticipated there will be no further updates regarding the AYU-1X well until drilling has been completed, which is estimated at 32 days from the commencement of drilling.

For further information regarding the AYU-1X exploration well, please refer to the Company's presentation for the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders found on the corporate website at www.panorient.ca.

Pan Orient is a Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations currently located onshore Thailand, Indonesia and in Western Canada.

