Pan Orient Energy Corp.: East Jabung PSC AYU-1X Exploration Well Update

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) -

Pan Orient Energy Corp. ("Pan Orient" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:POE) is providing an operations update.

INDONESIA

East Jabung PSC (POE 49% & Non Operator)

The operator of the East Jabung Production Sharing Contract indicated to the Company on April 25 that due to delays related to unusually heavy monsoon rainfall, the estimated commencement of drilling of the AYU-1X exploration well has been delayed from late April to late Q2 2017. This delay has been due to the implementation of extraordinary measures that were required to mitigate the extremely wet conditions caused by continuous rainfall with some days recording as much as 7.6 centimeters of precipitation.

The Company will continue to update shareholders on any timeline revisions, should they occur, and also announce the commencement of drilling, when this occurs.

Pan Orient is a Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations currently located onshore Thailand, Indonesia and in Western Canada.

