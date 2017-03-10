Pandera Systems Announces Enterprise Connector that Leverages AI through Amazon's Alexa and Interacts with BI Platforms and Other Knowledge Sources

First-of-its-kind technology acts as a broker between analytics platforms and AI technology

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 10, 2017) - Pandera Systems, a leading, full-service business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions provider, announces today its new connector that allows companies to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for leading enterprise business analytics platforms, like MicroStrategy, using Amazon's Alexa. The solution harnesses enterprise crowd-sourcing with AI learning loops and voice-enabled technology to continuously evolve and bring new insights to Alexa. Pandera Systems is currently working with industry leaders in several verticals to radically change their information delivery strategy.

"Everything is going to change, and really fast. Even the method by which BI and Big Data teams collect requirements for insights changes instantly because we now know exactly what's needed at the exact moment of the need," said Joshua Sutton, chief executive officer at Pandera Systems.

This solution allows the business units that know their data best to author and submit new points of interest through a controlled workflow. Once published, these data points and facts can be delivered via daily business updates or distributed to thousands of stakeholders on demand. This creates a common endpoint for the analytics teams' visual discovery and data exploration exercises, and ultimately creates an enterprise knowledge framework. The solution also improves the dissemination of knowledge through dialog and connects users instantly to relevant on-screen analytical tools.

"By pairing this solution with Alexa, executives and even system administrators that control technical landscapes can improve knowledge dissemination and drastically increase the speed and reach of information delivery," said Greg Arndall, chief strategy officer at Pandera Systems. "The very nature of how we create enterprise knowledge from our data, store it and distribute it will become embedded into the surfaces of everyday life."

This knowledge framework is capable of delivering a wealth of important answers to more roles across an organization than ever before. Since this new information distribution paradigm requires a unique pattern for identity management and data security, the solution features a multi-presence-based authentication and ties into existing authorization schemes to secure valuable information from unauthorized parties.

